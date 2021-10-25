Revealed: How Facebook promoted QAnon to a 'North Carolina mom'

Corporations across the country are implementing discriminatory human resources policies that are dividing our nation. One jury in North Carolina just pushed back. David Duvall had been a senior vice president of marketing and communications at Novant Health for five years when the 29,000-employee healthcare provider began implementing “Goal 2 of Phase 2” of its internal Diversity and Inclusion plan. At the beginning of 2018, Duvall’s boss, Novant’s chief consumer officer, had seven direct reports. All of them, including Duvall, were white men. This did not fit with Novant’s Diversity and Inclusion plan, which required diversity at the senior level.
