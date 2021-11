We're pleased to introduce you to Houston's first-ever Inno Under 25 honorees. These young entrepreneurs — all 25 and younger — are making waves in the Houston community. In this first edition of the Houston Inno Under 25 feature, we're showcasing some of the region's most promising young innovators. In choosing this year's honorees, Houston Inno made a call for nominations. Once received, the editorial team selected those that showed innovation, achievement and originality.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO