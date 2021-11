New York Governor Kathy Hochul is challenging Broome County to bring its vaccination numbers up. During a stop in Johnson City to cut the ribbon on Binghamton University’s new Decker College of Nursing, the Democrat pointed to Broome’s vaccination rate at 59% of residents with their completed vaccine schedule and 6% of the population with at least one dose as lagging behind the statewide numbers. Across New York 77% of adults are vaccinated and 87% at least partially covered with one dose.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO