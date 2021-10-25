CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

Afghan Women Lawyers on the Run Face Life in Limbo Abroad

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) -When the Taliban seized Afghanistan, lawyer Bibi Chaman Hafizi heard the militants were going door to door, hunting for people who worked for the state, so she burned every document in her home and went into hiding. Then she fled the country. Like dozens more women working...

AFP

Hunger forces Afghans to sell young daughters into marriage

Fahima has wept many times since her husband sold their two young daughters into marriage to survive the drought gripping western Afghanistan. Oblivious to the deal, six-year-old Faristeh and 18-month-old Shokriya sit by her side in a mud-brick and tarpaulin shelter for displaced people. "My husband said if we don't give away our daughters, we will all die because we don't have anything to eat," Fahima said of the choice now facing thousands of Afghan families. "I feel bad giving away my daughters for money."
WJR

Taliban Rapidly Losing Control of Afghanistan; ISIS-K on the Rise

AFGHANISTAN, October 12, 2021 ~ Just more than a month after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban are showing little sign they are in control of a rapidly devolving situation. “It remains to be seen how the Taliban will approach that,” said Congressman Peter Meijer to 760 WJR’s Kevin...
Reuters

At United Nations, Afghan women appeal: don't let Taliban in

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A group of Afghan women urged the United Nations to block the Taliban from gaining a seat at the world body, calling for better representation for their country during a visit to the organisation’s New York headquarters on Thursday. “It’s very simple,” former Afghan politician and...
WHIO Dayton

NATO weighs Afghan lessons of waging major ops abroad

BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO defense ministers are weighing Thursday what lessons to draw from the almost two-decade-long military mission in Afghanistan, including whether the world’s biggest security organization should even undertake major operations outside Europe and North America. Ahead of the meeting at the U.S.-led military alliance’s headquarters in...
CBS News

Afghan women protest for girls to return to school

Nearly two dozen Afghan women risked punishment from the Taliban by rallying to support education for all. Since the Taliban takeover, schools in Afghanistan have been off-limits to most older girls. But their desire to learn survives. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
atlantanews.net

UN Mission meets with Afghan activists to discuss women's rights

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 21 (ANI): A top UN Special Representative in Afghanistan urged the Taliban to respect women's rights to work and study during a meeting with Afghan female activists in Kabul on Thursday. The Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA),...
BBC

Afghan family flee violence for new life in Scotland

A family, including a 10-month-old baby, have arrived in the Western Isles after fleeing violence in Afghanistan. Two of the family - Frishta Matan and her sister Farzana - work for the Isle of Lewis-based charity, The Linda Norgrove Foundation. The charity feared the women would face persecution after the...
Red and Black

OPINION: Student advocacy groups are fighting for Afghan women’s rights

Afghanistan, a country marred by political and religious factionalism, has emerged as one of the largest modern hubs of gender and social injustice. This is not a political issue. This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. This is a women’s rights issue, and it's one that can hopefully be improved with the help of student advocacy groups at the University of Georgia.
republicmonews.com

The Heartbreaking Reality For Afghan Women Since The Taliban Takeover; Ex-Afghan Parliament Member Speaks Out, Holding US Accountable

In Mid-August, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, which left people, especially women, fearful. In an interview with Fawzia Koofi, Afghanistan’s once-prominent female leader, former parliament member, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and a candidate for president spoke about the “heartbreaking” reality for Afghan women since the Taliban takeover while holding the U.S. accountable for withdrawing.
wfyi.org

An inside look at life for Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury

After a month of processing more than 6,000 evacuees, Department of Homeland Security officials invited journalists from 10 news organizations to get a glimpse of operations at Camp Atterbury, which held Italian and German prisoners of war during World War II. Now, it’s being used to give new lives to...
Slate

The Bureaucratic Nightmare Facing the Afghans Who Escaped

Sharifa Abbasi is an immigration lawyer based in Virginia. Three days a week, she drives deep into a military base in Quantico, the area known as the “crossroads of the Marines corps.” But it’s not the soldiers Abbasi is there to see—it’s the refugees. Hundreds of them, all from Afghanistan, trying to figure out where they’ll go next. When Abbasi saw pictures of planes full of desperate Afghans fleeing their country, she had a realization: When those planes landed, it was going to create a logistical nightmare. So she got a job as the “legal lead” at Quantico. Now, she spends the bulk of her work week translating the vagaries of U.S. immigration law into Dari. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Abbasi about the tens of thousands of Afghans now living in the U.S.—but still struggling. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
