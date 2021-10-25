Afghan Women Lawyers on the Run Face Life in Limbo Abroad

Sharifa Abbasi is an immigration lawyer based in Virginia. Three days a week, she drives deep into a military base in Quantico, the area known as the “crossroads of the Marines corps.” But it’s not the soldiers Abbasi is there to see—it’s the refugees. Hundreds of them, all from Afghanistan, trying to figure out where they’ll go next. When Abbasi saw pictures of planes full of desperate Afghans fleeing their country, she had a realization: When those planes landed, it was going to create a logistical nightmare. So she got a job as the “legal lead” at Quantico. Now, she spends the bulk of her work week translating the vagaries of U.S. immigration law into Dari. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Abbasi about the tens of thousands of Afghans now living in the U.S.—but still struggling. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

IMMIGRATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO