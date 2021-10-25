CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATV Crash Leaves 14-Year-Old Dead in Susquehanna County

By Kathy Whyte
Pennsylvania State Police say a 14-year-old boy is dead after crashing an all-terrain-vehicle on Campbell Road near Lynn Cemetery...

NYS Police Investigate Serious 3-Vehicle Crash in Guilford

New York State Police are investigating a serious, three-vehicle crash in Delaware County. Authorities say at 7:52 p.m. Sunday, October 24 they responded, along with several Emergency Medical Services and fire personnel to the intersection of County Road 35 and State Highway 8 in the Town of Guilford and found a pickup truck entered the intersection from County Road 35 and hit a sedan traveling on State Highway 8 and another car stopped at the intersection.
GUILFORD, NY
Gun Shown at South Side Binghamton Gas Station

City of Binghamton Police are investigating an early morning incident October 27 in which a person reported being threatened by two men armed with what appeared to be a handgun at a south side gas station. The incident reportedly happened a little after 4:30 a.m. at the Speedway on Conklin...
BINGHAMTON, NY
