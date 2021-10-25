ATV Crash Leaves 14-Year-Old Dead in Susquehanna County

New York State Police are investigating a serious, three-vehicle crash in Delaware County. Authorities say at 7:52 p.m. Sunday, October 24 they responded, along with several Emergency Medical Services and fire personnel to the intersection of County Road 35 and State Highway 8 in the Town of Guilford and found a pickup truck entered the intersection from County Road 35 and hit a sedan traveling on State Highway 8 and another car stopped at the intersection.

GUILFORD, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO