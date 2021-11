I cannot believe that as I write this article, it has been ten long years since Batman: Arkham City released on Xbox 360, PS3 and, slightly later, PC. Ten years ago, my son was eight months old, I was working a job I hated, left trying to adjust to a life where sleep was a luxury more precious than diamonds. Fast forward to today, my son is a confirmed gamer, I have a job now that I really enjoy, and I’ve got a gig writing about video games. I could still use more sleep, but you can’t have everything, eh? Anyways, the core message is this: Batman: Arkham City is 10, and I’d like to reminisce about playing it back in the day…

