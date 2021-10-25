CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disciplinary Trial To Begin For Former SBA President Ed Mullins

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A disciplinary trial begins Monday for Ed Mullins , the former head of the NYPD sergeants union .

The Civilian Complaint Review Board accuses Mullins of violating department policy by using “disrespectful language” regarding “another person’s race,” “gender,” or other “identifying characteristic.”

He’s also faced charges for tweeting a police report involving the arrest of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Mullins resigned from his union position earlier this month after an FBI raid on his office and home.

He later filed for retirement from the department.

