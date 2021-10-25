Disciplinary Trial To Begin For Former SBA President Ed Mullins
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A disciplinary trial begins Monday for Ed Mullins , the former head of the NYPD sergeants union .
The Civilian Complaint Review Board accuses Mullins of violating department policy by using “disrespectful language” regarding “another person’s race,” “gender,” or other “identifying characteristic.”
He’s also faced charges for tweeting a police report involving the arrest of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter during a Black Lives Matter protest.
Mullins resigned from his union position earlier this month after an FBI raid on his office and home.
He later filed for retirement from the department.
Comments / 0