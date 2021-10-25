Young Twinsburg volleyball battles its way to district semifinal

What’s next: The winner advances to a regional semifinal Nov. 3 at a time and site to be determined against Massillon Jackson or Uniontown Lake. What to look for: The wire-to-wire No. 1 side in The News-Herald boys soccer Top of the Crop embarks on a district final for the ninth time since 2011, eager to return to regional competition. As is typically the case with US, it’s the usual complete starting 11. The Preppers have a midfield general like always, in this case Aiden Ptacek (15 goals, eight assists in 2021), whose on-ball skill and set-piece danger is as good as it gets in The News-Herald coverage area. The emergence of sophomore striker Anderson Gardner (13-4) has been fun to watch, with the workrate and size to be difficult to defend in the natural flow of attack. Seniors Connor Soltis (6-4) and Connor Van Winkle (5-3) are tireless out on the wing, as evidenced by US’ 1-0 district semifinal win over Harvey. Braeden Piero (4-6), after a fairly quiet regular season from an goals and assists standpoint, has been finding improved form in that regard at the most opportune time. In the back, Sam Holthaus (4-4) and Emmett Meyer are big, physical defenders who communicate well and led the way toward a campaign with 10 clean sheets to date. Twinsburg is no stranger to News-Herald coverage area sides. This will be the Tigers’ sixth match against an area side in 2021, the previous five all wins by a combined score of 20-0, including Crop staples Mentor and Beachwood. Coach Mike Lally’s sides are typically a handful, and this is no exception. Ptacek’s and Piero’s freedom to operate in the middle of the park will be key, and it feels like a match in which set pieces could play a big role.

