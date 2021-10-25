CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Young Twinsburg volleyball battles its way to district semifinal

 7 days ago

It seems as if several of the teams in the Division I Northeast 3 sectional-district volleyball tournament have the same resume – young and promising. Twinsburg head coach Jessica Rader is hoping her peaking squad can survive. Despite losing seven senior contributors to graduation from a year ago, Twinsburg...

Joplin Globe

Lamar falls to Bulldogs in district volleyball

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — El Dorado Springs upended Lamar in three sets Monday in the Class 3 District 12 championship. The Bulldogs triumphed 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 and will move on to the sectional round. Kyleigh Talbott proved to be a bright spot in the Tigers’ lineup with 24 kills and...
News-Herald.com

University-Twinsburg boys soccer district final capsule

What’s next: The winner advances to a regional semifinal Nov. 3 at a time and site to be determined against Massillon Jackson or Uniontown Lake. What to look for: The wire-to-wire No. 1 side in The News-Herald boys soccer Top of the Crop embarks on a district final for the ninth time since 2011, eager to return to regional competition. As is typically the case with US, it’s the usual complete starting 11. The Preppers have a midfield general like always, in this case Aiden Ptacek (15 goals, eight assists in 2021), whose on-ball skill and set-piece danger is as good as it gets in The News-Herald coverage area. The emergence of sophomore striker Anderson Gardner (13-4) has been fun to watch, with the workrate and size to be difficult to defend in the natural flow of attack. Seniors Connor Soltis (6-4) and Connor Van Winkle (5-3) are tireless out on the wing, as evidenced by US’ 1-0 district semifinal win over Harvey. Braeden Piero (4-6), after a fairly quiet regular season from an goals and assists standpoint, has been finding improved form in that regard at the most opportune time. In the back, Sam Holthaus (4-4) and Emmett Meyer are big, physical defenders who communicate well and led the way toward a campaign with 10 clean sheets to date. Twinsburg is no stranger to News-Herald coverage area sides. This will be the Tigers’ sixth match against an area side in 2021, the previous five all wins by a combined score of 20-0, including Crop staples Mentor and Beachwood. Coach Mike Lally’s sides are typically a handful, and this is no exception. Ptacek’s and Piero’s freedom to operate in the middle of the park will be key, and it feels like a match in which set pieces could play a big role.
SOCCER
Lincoln Journal Star

Prep volleyball district glance: York sweeps its way to repeat state trip

Last year’s district volleyball championship helped erase much of the heartbreak from York falling short of state a year ago. This year, No. 8 York had its sights on getting back there again. The Dukes swept through Alliance (25-14, 25-14, 25-22) in Saturday’s district final to punch their second straight...
YORK, NE
Brooke Smith
North Platte Post

Area Volleyball: District and Sub-district brackets

Here is all the brackets for the area volleyball teams for district and subdistrict play. To find your team easily use the search feature by school. District A-1 (North Platte High) Class B. District B-7 (Lexington and McCook) Class C. District C1-10 ( Cozad and Gothenburg) District C1-12 (Ogallala, Chase...
yourokmulgee.com

Knights drop district battle with Kiefer

The Henryetta Golden Knights looked in good position to capture their second-straight district win this past Thursday night at historic Cameron Field. The Knights, who snapped their winless streak two weeks ago with a 28-9 win over arch rival Morris, held a 13-8 lead over the Kiefer Trojans in last Thursday’s District 2A-7 showdown. The early first-quarter advantage did not last long, as the…
KIEFER, OK
kniakrls.com

Indianola Volleyball Heads to Pella in Regional Semifinal

The Indianola volleyball team faces a familiar opponent in tonight’s regional semifinal matchup, the Dutch of Pella High School. The Indians and Dutch have split their two matchups this season, with Indianola getting a win early in the season in conference play 3-1, but falling to Pella in the Little Hawkeye Conference tournament 2-1 just a week ago. Indians head coach Kent Halstead tells KNIA Sports the Indians will have to play their game to win.
INDIANOLA, IA
KTLO

Flippin volleyball captures first volleyball district championship

The Flippin Lady Bobcats’ volleyball team captured the 2A North District Tournament championship Thursday night at home with a 3-0 win over Quitman. The Lady Bobcats won by scores of 25-21, 27-25 and 25-21. It’s the first senior high volleyball district championship in school history. Cheyenne Merkel and Ella Alexander...
FLIPPIN, AR
KTLO

District volleyball tournaments begin Monday

Several area high school volleyball teams will begin the postseason on Monday. Flippin will be the site of the 2A-North District Tournament. Action starts at 3:30 between Alpena and top-seeded Quitman. Yellville-Summit faces Marshall at 5, Cotter takes on Izard County at 6:30, and the host Lady Bobcats play Salem at 8.
SPORTS
williamsonherald.com

State Volleyball: BGA advances to championship semifinal

MURFREESBORO – The Mack Hatcher Mob invaded Murfreesboro on Tuesday and the Battle Ground Academy volleyball team didn’t disappoint their rowdy supporters. The Lady Wildcats overcame a slow start to advance to the Division II-A championship semifinal after a 26-24, 22-25, 25-11, 25-23 win over Northpoint Christian. Several buses of students packed behind the BGA bench in support of the volleyball team.
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetpreps.com

Harpeth's soccer season ends in district semifinal

Harpeth played Hickman County on Tuesday night in the District 9-A semifinal after defeating Waverly 7-0 in the quarterfinal round. The last time Harpeth and Hickman played, Hickman got the better of the Lady Indians with a 4-0 win. The Semifinal game was back and forth but Hickman County walked...
SOCCER
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
i70sports.com

Greenville Moves On to Semifinals at Roxana Volleyball Regional

The Greenville Lady Comets came back from a first set loss to win the second and third sets of their quarterfinal match and beat Piasa Southwestern 18-25, 25-16, 25-20 on Monday night and earn a spot in the semifinals of the Roxana Regional. Greenville is 13-21 on the season and will now take on top seed Staunton in the first semifinal match at the Roxana 2A Regional on Wednesday at 5:30pm. The winner of that semifinal match will then face the winner of the second semifinal between Roxana and East Alton-Wood River in the Regional Championship match on Thursday at 6pm.
SPORTS
Commonwealth Journal

Warriors, Maroons battle for district supremacy

It's one of the greatest high school football rivalries in the state of Kentucky. And, since its inception way back in 1993, it's been as close as a rivalry can get with upsets, blowouts, last-second victories -- you name it, this rivalry has seen it all throughout the years. Yes,...
cokercobras.com

Volleyball Battles, Falls to Limestone in Four

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University volleyball battled but fell to Limestone Thursday night (Oct. 21) in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 3-1. The Cobras battled to win the first set 25-23, as the two teams battled point-for-point all the way to the end. The Saints went ahead 9-4, before the Cobras would eventually rally to take a 16-15 lead in the set. The teams locked up at 18-18 and 22-22, before the Cobras won three out of the final five points to take the opening set.
SPORTS
wsspaper.com

Volleyball team sweeps Bettendorf in regional semifinal

Keeley Arnold in her first official and normal year as head volleyball coach has experienced a fair share of ups and downs. Various things like coming off of an unusual shortened season and adapting to a different coach could have been easy outs for the Trojans when times got tough but the group of returning playmakers continued to fight. Coming into the night West sat just inside the top 15 teams in the state according to various rankings, sitting at 15-16 on the year the Trojan volleyball team realized they only had a few more chances to prove themselves as a threat despite their record.
VOLLEYBALL
Huron Daily Tribune

Bad Axe defeats Valley Lutheran in District Semifinal

The Bad Axe Hatchets opened up district play with an impressive victory. In what turned to be a one-sided affair, it was not necessarily that way early. However, an early chance by Bad Axe with a corner in the third minute turned into an early goal in the fourth minute by Tate Gordon.
Shoshone News Press

Kellogg, Wallace volleyball are district champs!

The Kellogg and Wallace Volleyball Teams repeated as both league and district champions this week. The Kellogg High School girls needed the full five frames to put away their Intermountain League rivals from Timberlake, but in the shortened, final frame the Lady Wildcats showed a mental toughness that was the catalyst for their win.
broomfieldenterprise.com

Softball: Holy Family earns its way back to Class 4A semifinals

AURORA — Mead and Holy Family have been formidable league opponents on the diamond as of late, so it came as no surprise when the two teams took their Class 4A state quarterfinal game all the way down to the wire on Friday afternoon. The contest, which took place at...

