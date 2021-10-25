CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals open as favorites over Packers in Week 8 Thursday night game

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjkwQ_0cbmusvU00

The Arizona Cardinals will have to take on the one team playing nearly as well as they are on Thursday night. They will host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, kicking off the Week 8 NFL schedule.

The Cardinals open as favorites at home, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Cardinals are 7-0 this season, equaling their best start in franchise history. The Packers are 6-1 and have won their last six games after a season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Cardinals are coming off a 31-5 win over the Houston Texans, while the Packers beat the Washington Football Team 24-10 in Week 7.

As the two teams prepare for a potential playoff preview, the Cardinals are favored on the money line at -190, giving them 65.52% implied odds of winning. A $190 bet on the Cardinals on the money line pays out $100 if they simply win the game.

The Packers are the underdogs at +155. That gives them 39.22% implied odds of winning. A $100 bet on the Packers on the money line pays $155 if they win Thursday night.

The Cardinals are favored by 3.5 points on the spread. They are -3.5 (-110). If you bet on the Cardinals against the spread, a $110 wager wins $100 if they beat the Packers by at least four points.

At +3.5 (-110), a $110 bet on the Packers against the spread would win $100 if they win the game outright or lose to the Cardinals by no more than three points.

The total is set at 53.5 points, with the Over priced at -112 and the Under at -108.

A $112 bet on the Over wins $100 if the two teams combine to score 54 or more points.

A $108 bet on the Under wins $100 if the two teams combine for 53 or fewer points.

The Cardinals are 7-0 overall, 6-1 ATS and 3-4 O/U.

The Packers are 6-1 overall, 6-1 ATS and 2-5 O/U.

Packers announce 3 expected roster moves on Monday

The Green Bay Packers announced three expected roster moves on Monday. The team activated receiver Allen Lazard from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill on injured reserve. The Packers are now at 52 players on the 53-man roster, but receiver Davante...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Admit They’re Working Hard On Possible Trade

Most NFL teams typically play things pretty close to the vest when it comes to the trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers are taking a different approach, though. Ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur admitted that the team is working hard on a potential move.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Packers Worked Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Green Bay Packers hosted five players for a workout on Monday. Armstead, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,865,756 contract that included a $345,756 signing bonus. Armstead caught COVID-19 last year and missed the entire...
NFL
Without Robert Tonyan, Packers might need to let the Big Dog eat

With Robert Tonyan lost for the season to a torn ACL, the Green Bay Packers will likely rely on a committee approach to replace their primary tight end. There are four remaining tight ends of the active roster, and if the team does not add anyone before Tuesday’s trade deadline, head coach Matt LaFleur said they need everyone to pitch in. That could mean more snaps and more targets in the passing game for veteran Marcedes Lewis.
NFL
