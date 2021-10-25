Cardinals open as favorites over Packers in Week 8 Thursday night game

The Arizona Cardinals will have to take on the one team playing nearly as well as they are on Thursday night. They will host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, kicking off the Week 8 NFL schedule.

The Cardinals open as favorites at home, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Cardinals are 7-0 this season, equaling their best start in franchise history. The Packers are 6-1 and have won their last six games after a season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Cardinals are coming off a 31-5 win over the Houston Texans, while the Packers beat the Washington Football Team 24-10 in Week 7.

As the two teams prepare for a potential playoff preview, the Cardinals are favored on the money line at -190, giving them 65.52% implied odds of winning. A $190 bet on the Cardinals on the money line pays out $100 if they simply win the game.

The Packers are the underdogs at +155. That gives them 39.22% implied odds of winning. A $100 bet on the Packers on the money line pays $155 if they win Thursday night.

The Cardinals are favored by 3.5 points on the spread. They are -3.5 (-110). If you bet on the Cardinals against the spread, a $110 wager wins $100 if they beat the Packers by at least four points.

At +3.5 (-110), a $110 bet on the Packers against the spread would win $100 if they win the game outright or lose to the Cardinals by no more than three points.

The total is set at 53.5 points, with the Over priced at -112 and the Under at -108.

A $112 bet on the Over wins $100 if the two teams combine to score 54 or more points.

A $108 bet on the Under wins $100 if the two teams combine for 53 or fewer points.

The Cardinals are 7-0 overall, 6-1 ATS and 3-4 O/U.

The Packers are 6-1 overall, 6-1 ATS and 2-5 O/U.

