The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

Fabio Quartararo is within touching distance of his first MotoGP world title at Sunday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix which will host Valentino Rossi's final farewell to his adoring Italian fans. Yamaha rider Quartararo, 22, is 52 points ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia who sits second in the championship standings with three races left in the 2021 season heading into the race at Misano on Italy's Adriatic coast. With 25 points the maximum available Quartararo will become the first ever French MotoGP winner if he finishes ahead of home hope Bagnaia, who is hunting his own debut triumph at the age of 24. Quartararo should be in confident mood after his impressive second place behind Marc Marquez at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas last time out, which set up his bid to claim the title this weekend.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO