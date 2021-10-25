CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bently Mulliner to unveil new bespoke collections at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

By Alvin Reyes
SlashGear
 7 days ago
Bentley Mulliner has curated three new bespoke design collections for its American clientele. The Mulliner Nauticus Collection will debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this October 27 to 31, 2021. The Nauticus Collection includes four Continental GT V8 Convertible models dressed in a fancy yachting theme.

The Continental GT Nauticus Collection has Aegean Blue and Ghost White paint with custom 22-inch Aegean Blue polished wheels. Wearing Bentley Mulliner’s carbon fiber Styling Specification, each Nauticus Bentley also gets a carbon front splitter, side skirts, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. Also, the interior is resplendent in Brunel, Linen, and Portland leather in bespoke color splits, while the center console is home to open-pore chevron light veneers.

“This timeless classic further highlights the infinite possibilities and abilities in which to blend art and technology into a unique emotion and experience,” said Peter Brandt, Holmann Automotive Vice President and General Manager of Bentley Fort Lauderdale. “The individuality and distinctiveness of the Mulliner design aesthetics perfectly align with our pursuit of creating unique customer experiences.”

Meanwhile, Bentley of Manhattan commissioned the Mulliner Skyline Collection for the Flying Spur, Continental GT Convertible, and Bentayga luxury SUV. As expected, the Skyline Collection draws inspiration from the breathtaking skyscrapers of the Big Apple.

All members of the Mulliner Skyline Collection will wear a unique Onyx black paint applied by hand and robots, said Bentley. Other noteworthy features include 22-inch black and silver alloy wheels, darker exterior trim, LED welcome lighting, and premium silver interior trim.

Last but not least is the Mulliner Miami Collection, inspired by Miami’s colorful lifeguard stations and pulsating art scene. The collection includes the Flying Spur, Bentayga, and Continental GT finished in bright Orange, Blue, and Lime Green paint. Inside, Bentley’s Miami Collection gets two-tone painted piano veneers, Klein Blue leather upholstery, and bespoke quilting, among many others.

“Our dealers are very involved in each of their local markets and communities with appreciation to maximize the ability to promote Bentley’s craftsmanship,” said Mike Rocco, Vice President of Sales & Operations for Bentley Americas. “The opportunity to expand inventory offering to customers and present a truly unique experience through the Personal Commissioning Guide is remarkable.”

Related
SlashGear

FDA finds several risky impurities in recalled hand sanitizer

A bunch of unscented hand sanitizer has been recalled after FDA testing found they may contain several impurities. The recall comes from artnaturals, which is recalling 10 lots of its 8oz hand sanitizer over the potential issue, noting that it has done so voluntarily “out of an abundance of caution.”
HEALTH
SlashGear

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost is payoff from a high-stakes luxury gamble

Back when Rolls-Royce unveiled the Ghost last year, it described the luxury sedan as “Post Opulent” design. Now, it’s giving the V12 car a sinister twist. The Black Badge Ghost joins the ranks of Rolls-Royce’s wildly successful Black Badge series, getting distinctive styling, an uptick in power, and a very particular appeal.
CARS
SlashGear

Teenage Engineering computer-1 flat-pack PC chassis instantly sold out

The folks at Teenage Engineering had a brand new pc chassis for sale earlier today. By the time it really started trending on social networks, it was already sold out. This chassis is designed to be simple and light, but strong enough to withstand basic wear-and-tear. The version the design group had for sale this morning would’ve cost you around $195 – but they’ve released the layout plans so you could technically make one of your own.
COMPUTERS
CBS Miami

International Boat Show Brings Big Business To Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – For the 62nd year, the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is back. “It gives us the opportunity to interact with our customers and hopefully potential new customers that feel relaxed and able to come to an event,” says Roger Moore, CEO of Nautical Ventures. “We are exhibiting a number of different watersports, toys, products that we sell to yachts or people who just enjoy being on the water.” He says the pandemic gave the marine industry an unexpected boost this past year and a half. “Throughout the pandemic, people have looked to water sports and looked to boats...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Brandt
mby.com

Countdown to Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2021: Nordhavn 80

Less commercial-grade trawler, more mini-superyacht, the new Nordhavn 80 offers a just little more style. A softer, sleeker Nordhavn? Say it isn’t so. But look closely at this brand new 80-footer from the fabled, tough-as-nail expedition yacht builder, and the style is definitely a little more superyacht, a little less Massachusetts cod-catcher.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bespoke#Manhattan#American#The Nauticus Collection#Aegean Blue#Linen#Holmann Automotive#The Flying Spur#The Skyline Collection#Onyx
Robb Report

A Smaller Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Becomes a Buyer’s Event

Despite several intense rain squalls that scattered showgoers on day two, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) closed yesterday after a busy five-day run, with organizers reporting strong attendance and exhibitors saying this year’s show had more serious buyers than tire-kickers. The number of superyachts in attendance was down compared to previous shows, and the presence of European boating executives was noticeably absent, largely due to the US-imposed travel ban on Europe set to expire on November 8. “We saw a much smaller show than in years past,” Stefanos Macrymichalos, CEO of the International Yacht Company, told Robb Report. “But I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
bizjournals

B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale sells for $127M

One of the prior owners has retained an interest in the hotel. Celebrate business excellence at the 24th Annual Business of the Year Awards! Join the festivities as we announce the winners in each of our categories and also honor the special recipients!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bizjournals

Norse Atlantic Airways has new Fort Lauderdale headquarters

Norway-based airline company Norse Atlantic Airways will have a headquarters in Fort Lauderdale. The announcement was made during the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance Annual meeting. Norse Atlantic Airways will be situated in the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport at 6000 NW 21st Ave. Its Fort Lauderdale site will mark the company's...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WGN TV

$5 thrift shop buy worth $15,000

PACIFIC NORTHWEST – A trip to the thrift shop brought one person a 3,000% return on investment. They bought a vase for $5 which, after an expert examined it, ended up being worth about $15,000. The expert determined it was a rare work of art, Loetz “Argus” glass, and designed by a famous Austrian. Heritage Auctions is putting the work up for bid on October 28th. Talk about a lucky find.
SHOPPING
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets’ New Venture Goes Up in Literal Smoke

“Gold Rush” star Tony Beets’s new sluicing venture went up in literal smoke recently, as a new clip from the Discovery channel shows. In the clip, Beets arrives on the scene to find his monster of a machine all set up and whirring (after several false starts). His co-star Brandon Carr explains that this will be the first bucket of the season, and they are ready for it… but the machine isn’t. After a string of alarming noises, Beets tells his workers to “shut that f—ing thing down.”
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Inside a Light-Filled Miami Family Home Filled With Furniture That Doubles as Art

The green artwork in the living room is a piece of painted glass by Kevin Harman. When an active young family from New York City was relocating to a 7,838-square-foot waterfront property in Miami, they entrusted Allen Saunders Design with some clear priorities for their newly built residence. They wanted comfort, functionality and “a timeless modern aesthetic” to pair with contemporary Balinese-inspired architecture, according to Saunders. It’s no surprise, then, that the entry foyer—the main artery of the home both for those who live there and for visitors—is the manifestation of all those desires. Creating an entryway with a mix of organic...
MIAMI, FL
SlashGear

