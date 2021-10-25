CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

By Jennifer Kushinka
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44OhNH_0cbmt4Ly00

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains.

66% of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics expect the economy to grow by 3% to 5.9% over the next year, while 28% are less optimistic. 47% report a shortage of skilled workers over the summer quarter.

Crude oil is trading around $84.34 a barrel, extending pre-weekend gains to hit multi-year highs as global supply remain tight amid solid fuel demand  as economies pick up from pandemic-induced slumps.

Meanwhile, U.S. energy firms last week cut oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in seven weeks even as oil prices rose. But analysts warn there may be some corrections coming soon, as the sharp rise in crude prices has led to a growing sense of caution.

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

OPEC oil output rise in October undershoots target – survey

LONDON (Reuters) – The increase in OPEC’s oil output in October fell short of the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, as involuntary outages in some smaller producers offset higher supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Inflation#Crude Oil#Covid
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
TRAFFIC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gas prices continue to climb as crude oil remains above $80 a barrel

Delaware continues to see rising gas prices as crude oil remains above $80 a barrel. On Monday morning, AAA reported the average price for regular in Delaware was $3.35 a gallon, an increase of about seven cents from a week earlier. The price of crude oil on the NYMEX exchange...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

OPEC+ to steal the show in a busy week for crude oil

The price of oil this week will be influenced this week by how world leaders finesse the long-term challenge weaning the global economy from fossil fuels against short-term supply shortages that are driving prices higher. But more more immediately, oil is likely to rise or fall on decisions by OPEC+ on whether to boost production beyond agreed upon limits.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Oil prices rise on slow OPEC output increase

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as key producer group OPEC undershot its expected pace of output increases last month, while the world's top oil consumer China ramped up operating rates to meet a spike in diesel demand. Brent crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.3%,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

For those investors seeking a strong oil and gas pure play, ConocoPhillips is laser-focused on drilling. Chevron has a diversified business model that helps to smooth out the ups and downs inherent to the oil business. Enbridge is a giant in the most stable part of the energy patch --...
STOCKS
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese president Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Approaches $100 a Barrel

ConocoPhillips is better positioned than ever to benefit from higher oil prices. Devon Energy's dividend payments should rise with the price of oil. EOG Resources is cashing in on higher crude oil prices. Oil prices have skyrocketed this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil benchmark price, is up roughly 75%...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil rises on demand outlook, despite China fuel reserves release

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday as expectations of strong demand and a belief that a key producer group will not turn on the spigots too fast helped reverse initial losses caused by the release of fuel reserves by China, the world's biggest energy consumer. Brent crude futures advanced 99...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wmleader.com

High Energy Prices: Why Aren’t Producers Pumping More Oil and Gas?

About the author: Bianca Taylor is founder of Tourmaline Group, an ESG research boutique. She is also a Public Voices fellow with the OpEd Project and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and a member of the Bretton Woods Committee. Natural-gas prices are skyrocketing globally, flummoxing policy makers. As...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco reported $30.4 billion in third-quarter net income on Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases. Saudi Arabia’s majority state-owned oil giant Aramco said its net income more than doubled from $11.8 billion during the same three-month period a year earlier. Last year’s figure came after profits plunged dramatically as global coronavirus lockdowns slammed oil prices.Aramco CEO Amin Nasser described the company’s third-quarter results as “exceptional,” a result of “increased economic activity in key markets and a rebound in energy demand." He...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Column: Oil prices, inflation and the business cycle in 2022

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The White House has consistently argued the global economy will grow its way out of current supply chain bottlenecks, with strong demand encouraging investment in new capacity, bringing price rises gradually under control. In this view, demand will eventually create its own supply, without generating...
BUSINESS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy