Buffalo, NY

Over 2,000 pounds of marijuana seized at Port of Buffalo

By Isabella Colello
News Channel 34
 7 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thousands of pounds of marijuana were seized in Buffalo last week.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, on October 20 officers seized 2,554 pounds of marijuana in a commercial shipment.

Mother, Sheriff warn North Country of dangers of commercialized marijuana

CBP reported that officers assigned to the Peace Bridge selected a commercial shipment labeled as “bathroom vanities” for further examination. The truck and trailer were both sent for a non-intrusive examination which revealed anomalies in the trailer, which sent the shipment to the commercial vehicle inspection area.

Officers then physically inspected the shipment and discovered vacuum-sealed marijuana packages within the pallet-shipment boxes.

This resulted in a seizure of 2,302 packages of marijuana that field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana. CBP officers stated that the seized marijuana had an estimated street value of $5 million.

“Criminal organizations continue to attempt to exploit the border for their personal gain, however, the skills, training and dedication of our officers have once again halted their plan,” Acting Buffalo Port Director John Madsen said in a press release. “I am proud of the persistent efforts of our resilient workforce in securing the border ensuring these narcotics were prevented from entering our country.”

This seizure is currently under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

Gwen Aaron
7d ago

let's all be real it's legal that why the government is bringing it over so don't blame it on the little people cause the government got a hand in it

