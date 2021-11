Hefty big boy of the retro CRPG genre, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has just hit version 1.1 following several smaller patches since its release in September. Highlights of this update include improved mounted combat in turn-based mode, better performance and visuals in several locations, fixes for reactivity to choices "such as some NPCs appearing where they should not be", and better visuals for some NPCs. There are also changes to crusade management, including an option to control armies from the throne room instead of having to walk out of the city every time like a chump.

