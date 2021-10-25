CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42 House Calls: Dr. Celeste provides advice for Emotional Wellness Month

By Peter Curi
CBS 42
CBS 42
 7 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue.

This week, Reese-Willis provides some tips as Emotional Wellness Month arrives for the month of October.

Birmingham program offering monthly payments to single moms

Dr. Celeste recommends staying positive, establish social support, relieve stress, practice good sleep hygiene, and ask for help while coping with loss.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis . Feel free to send us questions for Dr. Reese-Willis at Housecalls@CBS42.com or message us on Facebook.

The full interview with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis can be watched in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

