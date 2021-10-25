CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

DTN Grain Open: Markets Off to Higher Start

By Todd Hultman, DTN Lead Analyst
agfax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1 3/4 cents, November soybeans are up 8 cents and December KC wheat is up 4 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures are trading slightly higher, while European stocks are mixed. The S&P 500 index was up 1.6%...

agfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: All 3 Wheats Set New Highs

U.S. wheat prices continued to push higher, posting new contract highs Monday as the markets acclimates to this year’s lower supplies, both in the U.S. and among major exporters. December corn climbed to its highest close in nearly four months, encouraged by big returns for ethanol production. December corn closed...
AGRICULTURE
Miami Herald

Grains mostly lower, livestock higher.

Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 25.75 cents at $7.9550 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 13.50 cents at $5.7950 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 48 cents at $7.5825 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 15.25 cents at $12.46 a bushel.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Thompson on Cotton: Strong Fundamentals Driving Market, Expect Increased Volatility

I’ve always considered chartists akin to those who read tea leaves. If you tilt your head just so and squint your eyes, you can make the charts say whatever you want. Nevertheless, these proponents of flag formations and double bottoms who have been touting a breakout were given credibility after last week’s market action.
BUSINESS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Live Cattle, Lean Hogs Push Higher

With seeing just how strong last week’s negotiated cash cattle trade was, the cash cattle market is ready to price cattle higher again this week. As Monday welcomes a new week, the livestock contracts are all battling their own unique set of challenges. The live cattle complex is eager to push the cash cattle market higher and attempt to trade cash cattle at $130. The feeder cattle contracts are juggling the exciting news of the live cattle market’s momentum all while wading through ample supplies of calves and a rallying corn market.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtn#Soybean Oil#Dow Futures#Futures Markets#Cme#Globex#Dow Jones#European#Democrats#The White House#Treasury#Asian#Shanghai Composite Index#Cac Index#Malaysian
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cautious Trade to begin the Week

Cattle and hog futures diverged on Friday with hogs gaining about as much as was lost in the cattle contracts. The strength of cash cattle last week pushed futures higher during the week, but gains were erased the second half of the week. Hogs showed nearly the exact opposite movement.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the $1,800 mark

Gold futures settled higher on Monday, but remained below the key $1,800 mark as the market awaited Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. "The bear camp in gold and silver should be licking their chops as the markets widely expect the Fed to announce the beginning of tapering of asset purchases on Wednesday," analysts at Zaner wrote in Monday's report. "With the added pressure of a surge in the dollar form last week's lows and the recent rise in U.S. short-term interest rates, the bear camp has several themes operating in its favor. For now, December gold tacked on $11.90, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,795.80 an ounce after posting a loss of about 0.7% last week.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher, aiming to build on records ahead of this week's Fed decision

Stocks opened modestly higher Monday, kicking off the month on a positive note after major indexes ended last week at records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 170 points, or 0.5%, to 35,990, while the S&P 500 was up 0.3% at 4,619.11. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2% to trade at 15,525.18. The Federal Reserve will conclude a two-day policy meeting Wednesday, when it's expected to announce its plan to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases.
STOCKS
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: New Month Brings New Highs

The cotton market was sharply higher Sunday night as Chinese and speculative buying drove prices to new highs for the move. Reports of production setbacks in India caused by pink bollworm infestation are helping to fuel the current rally to $1.19 per pound, a price not seen since September of 2011.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

LianBio stock opens below the IPO price, reversing early indications of a rally

LianBio got off to a rocky start as a public company, as the first trade of the shares of biotechnology company with operations in the U.S. and China was 3.1% below the initial public offering price, reversing early indications of an upbeat open. The company said Sunday evening that its IPO priced at $16 a share, or in the middle of the expected range, as the company sold 20.31 shares to raise $325.0 million. The earliest indications of the stock's open was as high as around $18.50, which would have been 15.6% above the IPO price, but indications took...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

European Markets Close Higher to Kick Off November Trading; Barclays Falls

LONDON — European stocks kicked off November on a positive note Monday with investors reacting to corporate news and looking ahead to key central bank meetings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.7%, with all sectors finishing in positive territory. Shares of Barclays bank slipped 0.8% after the investment...
STOCKS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Hogs Hustle Trade

Heading into next week’s trade, the cash cattle market is expected to demand higher prices once again. Technically speaking, both the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts closed lower, which may seem like a damper for those markets. But in all actuality, with the fundamentals aligning in the cattle complex, the market seemed to have simply paused before next week where more upside is likely to be seen.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mostly Higher to Cap a Higher Week

December corn, January soybeans and two of three U.S. wheat futures all closed higher Friday, finishing the last week of October on a bullish note for all the active grain contracts. Grains were also able to ignore higher trading in Friday’s U.S. Dollar Index, brought on by investor concerns about Europe.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Morning Trade Mixed

Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents higher, beans are flat to 1 cent lower and wheat is 2 cents lower to 9 cents higher. Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents higher at midday with trade hanging just below nearby resistance with stronger action yet again during the day session. Spread action remains firmer so far, along with 279,415 metric tons sold to Mexico on the daily wire. Ethanol margins should support production near term as we continue to try to catch up stocks from low levels.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Global stocks fall, U.S. dollar climbs on inflation worries

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Global equity markets dipped on Friday, while the U.S. dollar gained as rising consumer prices bolstered expectations of interest rate hikes even with data showing solid growth in U.S. consumer spending. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose...
BUSINESS
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Up, Threatening New Highs

Cotton sped higher overnight as the market saw some Chinese and managed money buying. The combined action has lifted the market to near contract highs. Those particular buyers derived their bullishness from the stout weekly sales numbers, the weaker U.S. dollar, and cotton’s technical trend of the cotton market. From...
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn, Wheat Push Higher as Soybeans Struggle

December corn closed up 5 1/2 cents Thursday and November soybeans were down 5 1/2 cents, a parting of ways as soybeans struggle to find demand during harvest. All three U.S. wheats also finished higher, helped by Thursday’s lower trading in the U.S. dollar. December corn closed up 5 1/2...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Keeps Bullish Edge Into Finish

The cotton market ended sharply higher Thursday amid a mix of strong sales and renewed hopes for improved talks between the U.S. and China. Spot December posted a new contract high close Thursday, and now stands some 700 points from $1.20 cotton. However, there was a negative side to Thursday’s...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy