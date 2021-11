In brief: The new MacBook Pros feature the fastest silicon to come out of Cupertino, higher resolution Retina XDR displays, and a wider selection of ports as well as a MagSafe 3 power connector. Instead of a Touch Bar, they come with a row of Function keys. The displays are larger and support higher resolutions and a 120 Hz refresh rate, but they also come with an iPhone style notch. Overall, they prove that Apple is willing to listen to professionals who have been complaining for years about missing ports and lack of tactile feedback on the Touch Bar, but the introduction of the notch may keep some people away from these otherwise impressive machines.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO