Korean-language Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller “Dr. Brain” premieres November 3 in US [trailer]

By Christian Zibreg
idownloadblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name, “Dr. Brain” is the first Korean-language project for Apple’s streaming service coming next month. And now, the company has shared the first trailer for this promising new Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller. HIGHLIGHTS. “Dr. Brain” is about a neuroscientist who...

www.idownloadblog.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
