The cryptosphere is heating up. While some traders were excited about new bitcoin and ethereum highs fueled by the bitcoin ETF launch, others managed to buy BTC for as low as USD 8,000. And while bitcoin price remains in price discovery mode, the asset seems to become increasingly attractive for gold investors, even though crypto investors are starting to become excited about potential ethereum ETF. One party that was not excited about recent developments in the crypto market was China, whose national media was especially poor when it comes to crypto coverage.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO