CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Each state’s favorite Halloween candy, according to online shopping data

By Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12t3IA_0cbmnytx00

(NEXSTAR) – Which kinds of Halloween candy can you expect to get stuck in your molars this year? Well, it may depend on where you live.

A recent study from Candystore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in bulk shipments, is giving new insight into the most popular Halloween treats in each state, from the chocolate-covered coasts of California and Florida to the sweet-and-sour plains of Nebraska and South Dakota. As expected, most major candy brands are well represented, but at least a few surprising contenders appeared to perform “much better” than anticipated, according to the online retailer.

Each state’s favorite hot sauce revealed in new study

To come to this year’s findings, the analysts at Candystore.com drew on 14 years of sales data, focusing primarily on bulk candy sales in the months leading up to Halloween. This data, supplemented with statistics from major manufacturers and distributors, was then utilized to determine the most popular Halloween candies in America, as well as the three most popular candies in each state.

The country as a whole, according to the study, appears to prefer Reese’s Cups over all other brands. Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst and (perhaps surprisingly) Hot Tamales rounded out the top five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPZPR_0cbmnytx00
(Candystore.com)

The retailer’s state-by-state breakdown, however, paints a bit of a different picture, with six states each favoring Reese’s Cups, Starburst and Sour Patch Kids. On the other hand, one state in particular seemingly purchased way too many Lemonheads, as far as the rest of the nation was concerned.

Kernels of truth: Which states eat the most candy corn?

A complete list of each state’s preferred Halloween candy — according to Candystore.com — can be found below.

Alabama Starburst
Alaska Sour Patch Kids
Arizona Hot Tamales
Arkansas Jolly Ranchers
California Reese’s Cups
Colorado Hershey Kisses
Connecticut Almond Joy
Delaware Skittles
Florida Reese’s Cups
Georgia Swedish Fish
Hawaii Hershey’s Mini Bars
Idaho Starburst
Illinois Sour Patch Kids
Indiana Starburst
Iowa M&M’s
Kansas Reese’s Cups
Kentucky Reese’s Cups
Louisiana Lemonheads
Maine Sour Patch Kids
Maryland Hershey Kisses
Massachusetts Sour Patch Kids
Michigan Starburst
Minnesota Tootsie Pops
Mississippi 3 Musketeers
Missouri Milky Way
Montana Dubble Bubble Gum
Nebraska Sour Patch Kids
Nevada Hershey Kisses
New Hampshire M&M’s
New Jersey M&M’s
New Mexico Jolly Ranchers
New York Sour Patch Kids
North Carolina Reese’s Cups
North Dakota Hot Tamales
Ohio Blow Pops
Oklahoma Skittles
Oregon M&M’s
Pennsylvania Hershey’s Mini Bars
Rhode Island Twix
South Carolina Butterfinger
South Dakota Starburst
Tennessee Tootsie Pops
Texas Starburst
Utah Tootsie Pops
Vermont Skittles
Virginia Hot Tamales
Washington, DC M&M’s
Washington Tootsie Pops
West Virginia Hershey’s Mini Bars
Wisconsin Butterfinger
Wyoming Reese’s Cups

In addition, a total of 14 states favored candy corn as their second- or third-most-popular purchase, lending even more credence to the notion that some people indeed eat that stuff .

Additional information on this year’s study, along with an interactive map, can be found at Candystore.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
959theriver.com

The Worst Halloween Candies for Your Teeth According to Dentists

Halloween is next weekend, so consider this fair warning. We have a list of the worst candies for your teeth, according to dentists . . . 1. Gummies. It’s because they take a while to chew, and pieces can get lodged between your teeth. 2. Caramel candies. They’re sticky, take...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
wfxrtv.com

Instagram reveals each state’s favorite pumpkin treat & Virginia’s isn’t a latte

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While there are many different kinds of pumpkin treats on menus and store shelves across the country, everyone has their favorite. Instagram collected data over the last month from in-feed and story posts for mentions of pumpkin. That information showed the top five treats overall were pumpkin bread followed by pumpkin cookies, pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin pie and in last place, pumpkin spice lattes.
VIRGINIA STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Data: Halloween Chocolate, Candy Sales Far Outpacing 2020's

WASHINGTON — The 2021 Halloween season is full of excitement, as chocolate and candy sales are up and consumers are ready to maximize their fun during the Halloween season. Retailers are going strong on their Halloween sets, with about 27% more seasonal items per store than in 2020. Consumers are planning to celebrate in a big way, including young parents – 93% of whom say they plan to celebrate Halloween this year. And sales of chocolate and candy are up 48% over 2020 and nearly 60% over 2019.
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

Last Chance to Shop Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags You Can Buy Online

If you haven't gotten into the spooky spirit yet, you're running out of time to plan for Halloween! Whether that means you're hosting a Halloween party and have party favors to distribute, you're attending someone else's, or you're headed out to get candy from your neighbors, kiddos (or not) in tow, we all need a fun candy boo bucket, candy bag or Halloween treat bag to hold every peanut butter cup, Sour Patch Kid and Tootsie Roll collected on All Hallows' Eve.
SHOPPING
CBS Sacramento

Reese’s Cups Are California’s Top-Selling Halloween Candy This Year, Analysts Say

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California apparently has a new favorite Halloween candy. Candystore.com released its analysis of 2021’s Most Popular Halloween Candy by state in September. Bulk candy sales data from the past 14 years was used to compile the list. There was a noted drop in total candy buying last year across the US due to the pandemic (a dip from $2.6 billion to $2.4 billion, according to the National Retail Federation’s Annual 2021 Halloween Spending Survey). However, experts predict a big rebound this year (with spending estimated at $3 billion) as pandemic restrictions loosen. Based on bulk sales leading up to Halloween, California’s favorite trick-or-treat candy this year is Reese’s Cups. Skittles (last year’s top in California) came in second, while M&M’s rounded out the top three in the Golden State. America’s top three candies also mirrored California’s – with Starburst, Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids, Hershey Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn rounding out the top 10. Read more about the rankings, and see a full list of the most popular Halloween candy in each state, here. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Washington Dc#Online Shopping#Candies#Nexstar#Candystore Com#M M
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Halloween

Saying you can get deals on treats on Halloween feels like stating the obvious. There are probably doors up and down your street doling out buckets of free candy on Sunday. Still, there are many more deals out there than the fun-size candy bars your dentist neighbor has sitting in a plastic jack-o'-lantern bucket. Restaurants all over the place are offering up deals to bring you through the door in addition to free candy and, occasionally, free meals for kids. If you swing by places like Applebee's, Wendy's, or Papa John's you're going to find some deals.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
PIX11

PIX11

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy