U.S. Politics

Manchin, Capito announce $457K for telehealth program

By Tyler Barker
lootpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $457,568 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to support the telehealth program at Minnie Hamilton Health System. This funding will be used to purchase equipment and software to improve internet access,...

www.lootpress.com

