Lewis Hamilton hopes his United States Grand Prix doesn’t end at Turn 1 along with Max Verstappen’s, as the pair start alongside each other on Sunday. Verstappen took pole position ahead of Hamilton, ensuring the two title rivals will start side by side for the first time since the Dutch Grand Prix at the start of September. While that start was clean, the following race in Monza saw the pair collide and both retire, building anticipation for their starting positions at Circuit of The Americas.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO