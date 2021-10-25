Lifecycle manager Image -vs- baselines

Microsoft just forced a whacky Windows 10 update to my workstation that failed initially then worked on the second attempt. After this update VMWare now does not retain state as it has in the past. I do not know what is going on, but it is very annoying. When I launch VMWare Workstation, the window position is not even restored like it used to be. Additionally, it now launches with just a home tab, and my guest virtual machines no longer appear. I must find and add them. I have to do this each time I re-launch VMWare Workstation. This is also very annoying.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO