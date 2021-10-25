‘Duck Dynasty’: Sadie Robertson Pens Emotional Message to Mother Korie on Her 48th Birthday

Sadie Robertson struggled as a new mom. She’s open about the things she gets wrong and how she works to fix those problems. Her dedication and care, she said, come from her mom, Korie Robertson, who in turn learned it from her mom.

The 24-year-old is now in the same spot her mother was 24 years ago. Korie Robertson turned 48 on Sunday and Sadie couldn’t help but notice the coincidences they share. As part of her gifts to her mom, Sadie wanted to thank the Duck Dynasty matriarch for the wisdom, compassion, and all of the other presents Korie gave her.

Sadie posted a photo on Instagram of the women in her family who passed down those lessons in an unbroken chain. And hopefully, she can pass the same gift on to her daughter, Honey Huff.

“Mom, you are just pure gold. You are a woman everyone who knows you looks up to and is inspired by. A woman MANY people love! A woman who loves the Lord so faithfully, and loves people so kindly. (And) a woman many people look at and say, ‘how does she do it all?’

“I have to say sometimes I ask myself that same question and then I look at the two other women to the left of her in this picture. They are the ones she looks up to, is inspired by, loves, and has been loved by. The women who she wonders who they manage to do it all. The women she has seen love the Lord faithfully and people kindly.”

“… Mom another year for greatness! I am so thankful to be your daughter and friend!”

Though Korie Robertson said the best birthday gift she could get is to see her kids grow into caring parents of their own.

“… Sadie, I love being your mom and it’s the joy of my life watching you become such an amazing mom!!,” she wrote.

Korie Robertson Celebrates Daughters Birthday with Heartfelt Note

It was Korie Robertson’s turn to praise one of her kids earlier this month when her oldest, Rebecca Robertson Loflin, turned 33.

“Happy Birthday @rebeccalorobertson you’re the most fun mom, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend! We all adore you!!!” Korie Robertson shared on Instagram. “You are soooo strong and kind, exactly what I prayed for our kids before I had any idea I would get the privilege to be your mom! I love watching you be the best mother to Zane and can’t believe you are about to bring another little angel into the world🤗 God’s got great blessings ahead for you, and I’m forever and always cheering you on! I love you.”

Willie and Korie Robertson adopted Rebecca when they met her as an exchange student from Taiwan, ET reported. They fell in love with her and felt God put her in their life for a reason.