Thomas Rhett’s ‘Little Farm Buddy’ Is Absolutely Precious

It’s no secret that Thomas Rhett is a farm boy. Now, he has a whole lot of little farm buddies to enjoy it with.

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are very vocal about sharing their family life. They are often posting a slew of pictures of their girls while they’re traveling, spending time out in nature, or snuggling up at home. Just the other day, Lauren posted a photo of herself holding their youngest girl, Lennon Love, on the beach pregnant as can be. She writes, “Not sure if I’m quite ready for my littlest sunshine to not be the baby anymore.”

This past Sunday, Rhett shared his youngest daughter, Lennon, noting, “My little farm buddy.”

Looks as if both parents are not ready for their baby girl Lennon Love to not be the baby anymore.

Thomas and Lauren Akins Await Baby No. 4

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are anxiously waiting for the birth of their fourth child. The family of five is gaining another addition this November. The couple shares three girls already, and there’s another one on the way.

Her name? The singer is saying Georgia. He spills, “Georgia is my first choice, I love the name Georgia for a girl. “This has been hard, just because you put so much thought in the first one, and the second one and the third, and you’re like, ‘Well, we have to spend a lot of time on this one as well.’ And so we’ve gone back and forth and thinking about state names, thinking about flower names, thinking about places that we love, could that resonate into a name? So we’ve landed on a couple.”

The couple shares five-year-old Willa Gray, three and a half Ada James, and 14-month-old Lennon Love.

It must be tough being the only man in the household.

The growing family announced their big news back in May of this year on Instagram. Lauren writes, “SURPRISE!! he just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown ) just in time for Mother’s Day 💕: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl.”

Willa Gray Following In Dad’s Footsteps?

Thomas Rhett opened up about his oldest daughter Willa’s passion for music. Now, it’s often a musician’s nightmare to hear their kids wanting to follow in their footsteps. But, Rhett is proud and he’s hoping that his other daughters find a passion for music as well.

He shares, “Every time I go to my studio, she just watches me walk downstairs. She was like, ‘Are you going to your studio? ‘I’m like, ‘Yeah, you wanna come?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah,’ and we’ll just go down there and make beats together and I’ll play the guitar, and I’ll just hand her the microphone and she’ll just freestyle. It’s unbelievable.”