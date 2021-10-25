CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Thomas Rhett’s ‘Little Farm Buddy’ Is Absolutely Precious

By Brianna Vacca
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAtqI_0cbmih2D00

It’s no secret that Thomas Rhett is a farm boy. Now, he has a whole lot of little farm buddies to enjoy it with.

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are very vocal about sharing their family life. They are often posting a slew of pictures of their girls while they’re traveling, spending time out in nature, or snuggling up at home. Just the other day, Lauren posted a photo of herself holding their youngest girl, Lennon Love, on the beach pregnant as can be. She writes, “Not sure if I’m quite ready for my littlest sunshine to not be the baby anymore.”

This past Sunday, Rhett shared his youngest daughter, Lennon, noting, “My little farm buddy.”

Looks as if both parents are not ready for their baby girl Lennon Love to not be the baby anymore.

Thomas and Lauren Akins Await Baby No. 4

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are anxiously waiting for the birth of their fourth child. The family of five is gaining another addition this November. The couple shares three girls already, and there’s another one on the way.

Her name? The singer is saying Georgia. He spills, “Georgia is my first choice, I love the name Georgia for a girl. “This has been hard, just because you put so much thought in the first one, and the second one and the third, and you’re like, ‘Well, we have to spend a lot of time on this one as well.’ And so we’ve gone back and forth and thinking about state names, thinking about flower names, thinking about places that we love, could that resonate into a name? So we’ve landed on a couple.”

The couple shares five-year-old Willa Gray, three and a half Ada James, and 14-month-old Lennon Love.

It must be tough being the only man in the household.

The growing family announced their big news back in May of this year on Instagram. Lauren writes, “SURPRISE!! he just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown ) just in time for Mother’s Day 💕: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl.”

Willa Gray Following In Dad’s Footsteps?

Thomas Rhett opened up about his oldest daughter Willa’s passion for music. Now, it’s often a musician’s nightmare to hear their kids wanting to follow in their footsteps. But, Rhett is proud and he’s hoping that his other daughters find a passion for music as well.

He shares, “Every time I go to my studio, she just watches me walk downstairs. She was like, ‘Are you going to your studio? ‘I’m like, ‘Yeah, you wanna come?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah,’ and we’ll just go down there and make beats together and I’ll play the guitar, and I’ll just hand her the microphone and she’ll just freestyle. It’s unbelievable.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Thomas Rhett Dons an Entire Braves Uniform and Looks Like Dansby Swanson’s Twin

Thomas Rhett will be at the Braves game at 3 p.m. on Friday, and we’re not sure if fans will be able to tell the country star apart from their shortstop Dansby Swanson. Rhett shared a photo of himself dressed head-to-toe in Atlanta gear on Thursday. Minus the bushier beard, the country singer is almost identical to Swanson from their long brown hair to their trim physiques. Rhett could even sub in for the baseball star and probably get away with it.
MLB
Outsider.com

Thomas Rhett Wishes Daughter Willa Gray Happy Birthday: ‘Love Getting to Be Your Daddy’

On Monday (November 1st), country singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett takes to Instagram to share a special tribute to his daughter Willa Gray on her birthday. “Willa Gray..how in the world are you already 6?????” Thomas Rhett declared. “I love you more than life. You are the best big sister any sister could ask for. You make me a better person just by smiling. Your smile could light up any room. I love getting to be your daddy. Happy birthday sweet baby🙌.”
MUSIC
wkml.com

Thomas Rhett On New Baby Status: ‘Getting Close’

Thomas Rhett posted an amazing photo of his very pregnant wife Lauren standing before a sunset. Now home from the road awaiting the arrival of his fourth daughter, Thomas took to Instagram to post a photo of his very pregnant wife in front of a beautiful sunset by the water. He captioned the picture, “Getting close @laur_akins 🙌🙌.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
People

Thomas Rhett and Pregnant Lauren Akins Celebrate Halloween with Star Wars Family Costume: Photos

The force was definitely with Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' family this Halloween!. The couple celebrated the spooky holiday this year with an epic family costume inspired by Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope. On Sunday, the country singer and his wife, both 31, shared several photos on Instagram of them dressed up alongside their three daughters, Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 20 months.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ada James
Person
Thomas Rhett
asapland.com

Future Net Worth – Future Net Worth 2020, Biography, Career, Assets, Personal Life

Future Net Worth – Future Rapper Net Worth, Biography, Career, Assets, Personal Life. Name: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn (Future) Future, The Rapper, Net Worth – Future Biography, Career, Personal Life, Net Worth, Assets, Achievements: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn is an American Rapper, Singer and Songwriter, mostly known as his stage name Future. Future Hendrix is also named Nayvadius Cash. He was born in 1983, and he is active as Rapper, Singer, Songwriter since 2009 to present. Future has released some Mix Tapes, worked with Epic Records, and has done several music tours. Future has released two best-seller albums named Pluto in 2012 and Honest, which was released in 2014. Future is the most popular and famous artist in America. Future sings and also plays Keyboard. The future is well known for his Hip Hop and R&B music. Future presently has Net Worth of 3.5$ Million and increasing.
MUSIC
k95tulsa.com

Lady A teases collaboration with Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett and Carly Pearce

Ahead of the release of their album, What a Song Can Do, Lady A has dropped a preview of their all-star collaboration with Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce and Darius Rucker, "Friends Don't Let Friends." "You know friends don't let friends drink alone/Gotta have a little help to get that memory...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buddies#Farm Boy
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is ‘Constantly’ On Him About One Thing

Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called “We Can Reach The Stars,” and it will be on Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), “And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”
NFL
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

277K+
Followers
28K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy