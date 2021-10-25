CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie Looked Like a Literal Goddess While Walking the Red Carpet with Her Daughters

By Alicia Brunker
In Style
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie turned her latest red carpet event into a family affair. On Sunday evening, the actress and her two daughters — Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15 — dressed up for the premiere of Eternals at the 2021 Rome Film Festival, and showcased their glamorous looks at the screening....

www.instyle.com

wmagazine.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore Another One of Angelina Jolie’s Old Dresses on the Red Carpet

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Shiloh Jolie Pitt Just Wore One Of Her Mom's Gorgeous Looks On The Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie may be famous for her acting skills — not to mention her often buzz-worthy personal life — but she's also well known for her style. Back in the day when the star was younger, she was famous for having a rather edgy look. Indeed, she embraced everything from a slightly goth aesthetic to wearing her partner's blood as an accessory.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Angelina Jolie wears opinion-dividing ‘chin cuff’ on the red carpet – would you try the celebrity face bling trend?

Angelina Jolie chose an unusual accessory to complement her strapless Balmain gown at the premiere of her latest Marvel film, Eternals Posing on the red carpet in Los Angeles with children Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh, the mum of six wore a gold lip and chin cuff from Austin-based jeweller Nina Berenato.‘I can’t believe it!!!’ the designer posted on Instagram ‘We got to create one of my custom lip cuffs for Angelina Jolie to wear for the premiere of Eternals and I am losing it seeing this full look come together tonight… Angelina looks incredible!’The $50 (around £36)...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Angelina Jolie, Zahara and Shiloh Showcase Glam Looks at Another Red Carpet Premiere

Watch: "Eternals" Premiere: Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek Talk Family. It's another glamorous family affair for Angelina Jolie!. The Oscar winner brought along Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, to the premiere of Marvel's Eternals at Rome Film Fest 2021 in Rome, Italy on Sunday, Oct. 24. The three showcased elegant looks on the red carpet—Angelina wore a strapless custom Atelier Versace platinum gown, crafted from heritage metal mesh, while Zahara sported a Grecian white halter gown with gold crisscross straps. Shiloh donned a chic sleeveless black cocktail dress, paired with neon yellow, red and black spotted sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Angelina Jolie Suffers Glaring Fashion Blunder During 'Eternals' Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie is known for ruling the red carpet with her high fashion looks. But, her most recent red carpet appearance featured a pretty big blunder when it came to her hairstyle. As Page Six noted, Jolie's recent turn on the red carpet for The Eternals premiere saw her donning some hair extensions for a lengthier look. However, the extensions didn't seem to be the correct length for her hair, as fans quickly took notice of the choppy and uneven look that she was sporting.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Revelation: Jennifer Aniston 'Saved' Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Daughter? Teen Actress Shows Off Stunning Style Evolution

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, reportedly, sees Jennifer Aniston as a "stepmom" of sorts. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has recently made headlines after she sported a new look during two special premiere events of Angelina Jolie’s new film called Eternals. Many were shocked to see Brad Pitt’s daughter donning a dress as she graced the red carpet, which is very different from the boyish Shiloh the public knew years ago.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Carpet#Goddess#Grecian
hngn.com

Angelina Jolie Suffers a Beauty Mishap Due to Her Hair Extensions While at the ‘Eternals’ Premiere; Daughter Shiloh's Style Changed

Angelina Jolie recently graced the red-carpet premiere of her movie, the "Eternals" in Rome. The actress was joined by her two daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, at the event. For the outing, Jolie donned a striking metal-mesh gown designed by Atelier Versace. Zahara, 16, wore a white and gold floor-length gown, while Shiloh, 15, wore a black sleeveless above-the-knee dress that she paired with her yellow sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Angelina Jolie Has a Goddess Moment in Archive Valentino

After a week of noteworthy sartorial moments on the Eternals promo trail (including some impressively conscious red-carpet choices from her children), today Angelina Jolie debuted yet another awe-inspiring look. Posing for a special portrait ahead of the London premiere, the Oscar-winner—who dazzled in Versace chainmail in Rome at the weekend—chose a jaw-dropping number, this time with extra volume thrown in for good measure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Angelina Jolie (And Her Stylish Daughters) Just Recycled Her Red Carpet Looks

After years in the spotlight, Angelina Jolie has amassed an impressive wardrobe, but the Oscar-winning actress-director doesn’t let her old outfits sit around collecting dust. Jolie’s children have first dibs when it comes to her vintage fashions. Tonight at the premiere of her Marvel film, Eternals, her daughters Shiloh and Zahara arrived alongside their mom wearing pieces from her fashion archives. With Zahara in the gilded Elie Saab haute couture gown that Jolie wore to the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony and Shiloh sporting a modified version of the Gabriela Hearst poplin slip, the “Quillaume” dress the star wore back in July at Guerlain’s “Women for Bees” initiative event, the girls showcased the versatility of the runway looks. Joined by their siblings Maddox, Vivienne, and Knox on the red carpet, the duo stole the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Angelina Jolie Demonstrated the Power of the LBD on the Red Carpet

The red carpet isn't just about plunging necklines, thigh-high slits, and cutouts. Just ask Angelina Jolie who proved the power of a classic LBD at the photocall for her new movie Eternals at the Rome Film Festival on Sunday. Wearing a stunning yet simple off-the-shoulder black gown with a subtle...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Makes Caftans Glam in a Bright Green Dress & Classic Heels

Angelina Jolie proved that she can make any silhouette look chic at the “Eternals” after-party in London last night. Spotted leaving the post-premiere event with her children, the film’s star opted for bright color in a Kelly green caftan dress. The flowing silhouette featured a dipped neckline with a loose appeal, billowing down to an ankle-length hem. On her feet, Jolie kept the attention focused on her dress by deciding on a classic set of heels. The pointed-toe pumps offered a nude appeal with patent leather uppers, a rounded vamp and a heightened stiletto lift. Earlier this week, Jolie brought trends of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie rewards Amanda Gorman thinking of her daughter Zahara

From woman to woman. From activist to activist. A mutual recognition between two people who have made testimony a fundamental part of their life. Angelina Jolie handed over to the young poetess Amanda Gorman the Power of Women award established by the American magazine Variety. With touching words, the actress and director paid homage to a girl who reminds her so much of one of her greatest loves. His daughter Zahara.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Gave Her Mom's Dior Dress a Youthful Update

Angelina Jolie isn't letting her designer wardrobe go to waste, and instead, she's letting her children recycle her vintage fashions. Case in point? Last week, her daughter Zahara rewore the beaded Elie Saab gown her mom first debuted at 2014 Oscars to the Los Angeles Eternals premiere, while Shiloh sported a modified version of the Gabriela Hearst slip Jolie wore for an event back in July. And just yesterday, Shiloh was at it again, and revamped a printed black and white Dior dress from the actress's collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION

