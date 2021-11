The Cardinals won without head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the sideline against the Browns last weekend and they’re currently on track to do the same against the Texans. Kingsbury remains on the COVID-19 reserve list and will need to have two negative tests 24 hours apart in order for that to change. He went on the list last Saturday and will be out 10 days if he doesn’t get those tests.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO