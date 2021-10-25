CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is Skipping Last-Gen Because Black Forest Games Didn’t Want ‘Weaker Visuals’

By Thomas Williams
theplaystationbrahs.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the success of the original Destroy All Humans! Remake, it was only time before the PlayStation Twitter account would leak Destroy All Humans! 2 Remake THQ Nordic was going to announce the second game would be receiving one as well. They made it official in September, the oddest...

Returnal Returns With 2.0 Patch Bringing Suspend Cycle and Photo Mode

Hallelujah! Praise the Lord! Finally! Returnal Patch 2.0 was just announced and it brings what players have been wanting since the game released! Suspend Cycle and Photo Mode!. Suspend Cycle – Pause the cycle and resume your run later!. Photo Mode – Capture the bullet-hell action or the dark beauty...
Death’s Door Hits the PS4 & PS5 on November 23rd

Announced during today’s State of Play presentation, Death’s Door by developer Acid Nerve will hit the PS4 & PS5 on November 23rd. If you’re a fan of the site then you already know that our Indie game superstar, @thebloodlegends is crazy about the game, going as far to say it’s GOTY worthy!
rockpapershotgun.com

Inscryption is horrifying because it does things games aren't supposed to

Daniel Mullins says he's not sure that "horror" is the most accurate way to describe his gruesome new card battler Inscryption. He immediately follows this up by telling me a friend of his had nightmares because of the menacing figure you play cards against, so yeah, maybe it's a bit horror-like. But I kind of understand his point.
Your Rumored PS Plus Lineup for November 2021

Dealabs are back at it again! I don’t know who their connection is but I wish they would hit us up with their contact who continues to leak all the PS Plus titles on an (almost) monthly basis. November looks to offer something for everyone, including two PS5 titles!. Knockout...
After The Fall Brings The 4-Player Co-Op Action On…

Back in June of 2019, we learned about a new 4-player co-op VR shooter from the developer, Vertigo Games, called After the Fall. Then, in March of 2021, we were introduced into its cinematic world. The following month in April of 2021, we learned that After the Fall would be cross-platform with the multiplayer action. This past June, we learned about some of the Snowbreed Enemies and the combat we would face and followed within that same month about the replayability of that coop cross-play action. Then we were hit with the news that there would be a delay. But now, after it is all said and done, it will soon come time to dive in where civilization was ground to a halt in the 80s as a new ice age is threatening to drive humanity to extinction. Experiments conducted in a desperate attempt to make humans more resilient against the cold went horribly wrong, giving birth to ferocious undead creatures called snowbreed, mutated and twisted by the relentless cold. Roughly twenty years later, mankind is driven underground and its survival depends on the Harvest Runners, survivors courageous enough to venture out into the snowbreed infested wasteland to bring back vital supplies.
gamingbolt.com

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed “Will Hit an Acceptable Quality Bar on Steam Deck,” Developer Says

Destroy All Humans! fans have had plenty to be happy about of late, with last year’s solid remake of the original being followed by the announcement of a remake of the successor with Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed. THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games surprised many with the announcement that the game wouldn’t be a cross-gen release, and have explained since then why it’s going to skip the PS4 and Xbox One. But it is, of course, still coming to PC, and with Valve’s Steam Deck launching imminently, questions about optimizations for the device for upcoming games’ PC version are being asked often.
AWAY: The Survival Series – The Review

If the world as you knew it was suddenly a picture painted of once what was, do you think we would continue the way we are going? Maybe some of us would change some things while others may and try to change everything that we could. Could the smallest of changes make the biggest of impacts or is it possible that maybe it’s already too late for the final outcome? Does developer Breaking Walls show us what it’s like when the world becomes a post-apocalyptic world and able to see the dangers from another view? Let’s find out with AWAY: The Survival Series for PlayStation 4 & 5.
Synth Riders Is About To Take You On A Spiral Ride…

There is something about the joy and fun that comes with Synth Riders. Maybe some feel it’s the music or maybe the way it makes you move. But there is one thing for sure that we can all mostly agree upon and that is the fun that can be had when playing. But it looks like the fun is in no way stopping any time soon and it looks like we will not have to wait for very long to get to experience the spiral of a ride we are about to experience. A new mode called the Spiral Mode is about to be unleashed that will debut a new stage and a new song.
Polygon

The Nintendo Switch OLED is perfect for these 10 games

So you’ve unboxed your fancy new Nintendo Switch OLED and you’re looking to see your investment pay off. What games are really going to show off the new model’s enhancements? The question is surprisingly tricky!. The thing about an OLED screen is that while it will perform better than an...
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
