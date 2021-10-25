CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's inside the Facebook Papers

By Issie Lapowsky, Source Code team
protocol.com
 7 days ago

Good morning! This Monday, more damaging reports about Facebook come out, Amazon underpaid some workers, and Adobe employees who aren't vaccinated may face severe consequences. The Facebook Papers land. A bad-news avalanche fell on Facebook Friday night and continued through the weekend and into Monday morning. News outlets including...

www.protocol.com

The Independent

Facebook papers: Huge trove of documents released from inside social network, showing struggle to keep control

A huge trove of documents from inside Facebook has been released, showing the company’s struggle to stay in control of its app and its image.The discussions reveal staff warnings that the company was making mistakes in how it dealt with the content that its users post on its platform. It also shows concern for the damage it could be doing to its users, its attempts to fix that – and its fears that younger users are simply not using the site.The documents show that Facebook employees are raising those concerns, and that the issues are leading to large amounts of...
INTERNET
AFP

'Facebook Papers' explode ahead of platform's earnings report

Facebook was hit Monday by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news outlets based on internal documents, just hours before the company was to release its earnings report. The social media giant has faced a storm of criticism after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing the company knew of potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers' to renew a push for regulation. Reports Monday blamed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the platform bending to state censors in Vietnam, noted Facebook had allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic shortcomings, and said it knew its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online. "The Facebook Papers are so damning, so disturbing, so disgusting, and should lead to quick action at the federal level," tweeted Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, referring the moniker attached to the leak.
INTERNET
CNN

The Facebook Papers may be the biggest crisis in the company's history

New York (CNN Business) — Facebook has confronted whistleblowers, PR firestorms and Congressional inquiries in recent years. But now it faces a combination of all three at once in what could be the most intense and wide-ranging crisis in the company's 17-year history. On Friday, a consortium of 17 US...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Will China really have flying cars in 2024?

On either side of the Pacific Ocean, tech companies seem to have an obsession with the sky. While Elon Musk is launching rockets to space, Chinese electric vehicle company XPeng — a prominent domestic challenger to Tesla — is aiming for a lower altitude. On Oct. 24, it released a new product: a flying car that it says will enter mass production in 2024.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Facebook wants to be a metaverse company. What does that mean for Facebook.com?

At this week's Facebook Connect conference, Mark Zuckerberg is expected to unveil additional details about his company's quest to build the metaverse. That includes a new generation of social media services that brings real-time communication to AR, VR and other platforms, complete with varying degrees of embodied presence (in the future, we'll all be avatars).
INTERNET
Washington Post

A whistleblower’s power: Key takeaways from the Facebook Papers

A personal decision by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leads to a crackdown on dissent in Vietnam. Measures to suppress hateful, deceptive content are lifted after the American presidential election in 2020, as pro-Trump groups disputing the legitimacy of the election experience “meteoric” growth. A dummy test account on Facebook in India is flooded with violent anti-Muslim propaganda — which remains visible for weeks on the real account of a frightened Muslim college student in northern India.
INTERNET
protocol.com

Facebook renames itself to Meta

The cat is out of the bag: Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Meta as Facebook's new corporate name at the company's Connect developer conference Thursday morning. "We have a new north star: to bring the metaverse to life," Zuckerberg said. "From now on, we're going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first."
INTERNET
protocol.com

Facebook's next billion-dollar idea? Clothing in the metaverse.

Facebook has gone through the wringer in recent weeks. Luckily Mark Zuckerberg sees a billion-dollar opportunity at the end of the tunnel: digital clothes in the metaverse. Zuckerberg said in the Q3 2021 earnings call Monday: "If you're in the metaverse every day, then you'll need digital clothes, digital tools, and different experiences. Our goal is to help the metaverse reach a billion people and hundreds of billions of dollars of digital commerce this decade."
APPAREL
protocol.com

An internet just for teens

Good morning! This Wednesday, lawmakers want companies to do more to protect kids online, Biden officially nominated two Democrats to the FCC, and Stripe and Klarna join forces. The PG-13 internet. The more things stay the same, the more they change. Yesterday, that meant a hearing about kids online with...
KIDS
Cheddar News

The Verge: Facebook Planning to Rebrand With New Name

Facebook as a company may soon operate under a new name. The change, reported in The Verge, at the social media giant would reflect the company's and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's new focus on building the metaverse. The report's author, senior reporter for The Verge Alex Heath joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

How Facebook is merging VR with the real world

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: Facebook's plans to make us feel more at home in VR, and Roku's first, timid embrace of IoT. Also: MySpace is alive and well in VR!. Facebook wants to make VR feel more real. It's a metaverse lovefest: As Facebook's...
INTERNET

