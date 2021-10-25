What's inside the Facebook Papers

A huge trove of documents from inside Facebook has been released, showing the company’s struggle to stay in control of its app and its image.The discussions reveal staff warnings that the company was making mistakes in how it dealt with the content that its users post on its platform. It also shows concern for the damage it could be doing to its users, its attempts to fix that – and its fears that younger users are simply not using the site.The documents show that Facebook employees are raising those concerns, and that the issues are leading to large amounts of...

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO