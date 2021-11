What comes to mind when you think of the greatest competition car ever – the McLaren MP4/4? The Ferrari 500? Porsche 956/962?. Or is it an everyday family car that was turned into a fire-breathing monster: the Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth? Dubbed by no less than Motor Sport itself as “arguably the greatest racing car ever”, two of the key men that contributed to its cult status the first time round, BTCC legend Andy Rouse and his engineer Alan Strachan, now aim to continue its legacy with three new continuation models. They will be built to the exact 1990 Group A specification of Rouse’s eponymous team and engineering company, using the data and designs of the time.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO