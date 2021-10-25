CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Tips for Senior Travelers

Cover picture for the articleJust because you’re getting on in years, it doesn’t mean you have to stop traveling. On the contrary, traveling in your later years should be something to look forward to. Most destinations are accessible to older travelers, but there are extra precautions seniors should take before venturing to foreign countries. It’s...

prweek.com

One Green Bean London hires senior travel and tourism trio

Sarah Longbottom joins One Green Bean London in the role of business director, to lead a satellite team of six based in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where she will be based. The team handles the global PR remit for Qatar Tourism as the country prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 and position itself as one of the Middle East’s top holiday destinations.
ftnnews.com

10 Tips on Budget Travelling for Students

Depending on who you ask, college can be a period in your life where you live out your youth or spend countless hours in the school library. Regardless of which student persona you embody, it is best to use a bit of your time to explore and discover the world.
travelexperta.com

Hot Tips for Every Travel Blogger

Working as a travel blogger can allow you to gain an income while following one of your favorite passions. Whether you are just starting out, or have been working as a travel blogger for some time, you may want to consider a few aspects of your working life that will make blogging and travel that much smoother. By planning ahead, much like you might do before your next trip, you can help to keep uncertainties at bay, as well as to make sure that all your records are kept up to date.
travelerstoday.com

4 Tips for Traveling to Cold Weather Destinations

While the most popular travel destinations on earth tend to be tropical locations where you can bask in the sun on a comfortable beach, many people are just as content to discover locations that experience colder weather. If you are among those adventurous souls who are planning a trip to...
TravelPulse

Tips for Capitalizing on Holiday Travel Bookings

Is it too late to book a holiday travel reservation? In years past, winter holiday vacations were planned the spring or summer prior – the earlier the better. However, with the ever-changing travel restrictions and protocols, many travelers are holding off and booking trips closer to the date of travel.
TravelPulse

Tips for Traveling Safely This Halloween Weekend

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued updated COVID-19 guidance for holiday travel, advising vaccination against the coronavirus, mask wearing and testing for unvaccinated individuals. While travel will still look different this Halloween weekend and the upcoming holiday season as a whole, it can be done safely. Here are some tips to ensure a safe and stress-free trip this fall.
Time Out Global

This summer's top travel trends

Whether you’re looking for a short getaway or an epic odyssey, this sunny season is going to be all about GTFO of your house. Even devoted homebodies will be suffering from a little cabin fever after several months stuck under stay-at-home orders. So it's a good thing that as we strut into November and the start of our hot vax summer, vacays are back on the cards. From November 1, not only are fully vaccinated people in NSW allowed to travel statewide (anyone unvaccinated will have to wait until December 1), we’ll also be allowed to travel internationally without any approved exemption, and best of all, there are no quarantine requirements when we get back (provided you return a negative test result before your flight and upon arrival). So, now that travel is ready and raring for its big comeback, where the heck are you going to go? To help you make that decision, we’ve taken a peek at some of the major travel trend predictions for Summer 2021.
travelexperta.com

6 Practical Packing Tips for Stylish Travelers

Choosing what to wear when you’re going on a holiday or a vacation can be a challenge. Not only do you have limited luggage space to work with, but you also need to find the perfect balance between style and function. That said, knowing what, when, and how to pack are crucial skills to master before you set out on your journey.
AOL Corp

16 Holiday Travel Tips Every Smart Traveler Needs to Know

Planning on traveling this holiday season, whether you’re jetting off on a warm-weather Christmas getaway, checking out a magical Christmas town, or visiting family? You’re not alone. According to Chris Davidson of travel research company MMGY Global, 53 percent of adults in the United States are making plans to travel in the next three months. And, says online travel resource Hopper, the TSA is anticipating around two million travelers each day over the Christmas travel period, which is double 2020’s levels. Of course, when it comes to celebrating Christmas, it’s worth it—but you do need some holiday travel tips to make things as smooth and stress-free as possible.
outdoorchannelplus.com

Five Awesome Fly Fishing Travel Tips

How to properly prepare for a successful fly-fishing adventure, from an expert. This article was originally titled "Five Crucial Travel Tips" in the Aug-Sept 2017 issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. “Hope for the best, plan for the worst.” That was some of the best advice I’ve ever received my father....
we-heart.com

Fall Travel Tips: With travel restrictions lifting around the world, digest this ultimate guide for a perfect travel experience this fall...

Fall is undoubtedly the best time of the year, the weather is excellent, and it is when you get to drink pumpkin enlivened lattes, warm up in your favourite sweater and wear those fuzzy socks everywhere in your house. It’s the season of cosiness. If you feel like getting out of the house, it will be to see the fantastic and beautiful colours of the changing fall leaves. However, people travel far and wide only to see leaves change colours across the country. This then makes fall an excellent time to travel. But during this time of the year, things are different. So, the following are some top fall travel tips to help you.
Bakersfield Channel

Tips if you are planning on traveling this Thanksgiving

(KERO) — Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away but it's not too early to start planning if you're going to be traveling. There are some things you can keep in mind to approach this travel season differently than last year and save some cash if something goes wrong. Sara...
ftnnews.com

Borsalino Opens Travel Retail Boutique at Milan-Linate Airport

Borsalino announced the opening of its first standalone travel retail boutique inside the Milan-Linate Airport, inspired by design, technology and sustainability. Opened its inaugural doors on October 21st, this initiative marks the brand’s entry into the travel retail channel and consolidates its presence within the city of Milan, in addition to the company’s showroom and two historic Via Sant’Andrea and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II flagships.
The Independent

Top five pandemic travel tips, according to a Covid data expert

The red list seems set to exist (as a concept at least) until 2022, while countries other than Morocco look unlikely to “punish” the UK for its high rates of coronavirus: just a couple of the insights given by Covid data expert Tim White during his live Independent Q&A about which countries could ban UK travellers.It followed the aforementioned north African nation’s decision to close its borders to British leisure travellers; the Foreign Office advice reads: “The Moroccan government has announced the suspension for an unspecified period of direct flights between Morocco and the UK (and Germany and the Netherlands)...
ftnnews.com

Delta Introduces TSA Precheck Lobby, Bag Drop with Face Recognition Technology

Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be even easier for Delta customers enrolled in TSA PreCheck starting next month with the expansion of new facial recognition capabilities and the opening of the first-ever Delta-TSA PreCheck® express lobby and bag drop. Customers with both the Fly Delta app and a...
glendalecherrycreek.com

Tips For Seniors To Stay Healthy This Holiday Season

November marks the beginning of the holiday season — a festive time when our thoughts turn to re-connecting with friends and loved ones to celebrate the holidays. During the colder Colorado months, we are gathering for celebrations that take place indoors and, as we know, that can put some of us at greater risk. Did you know that older adults with diabetes or pre-diabetes can be at higher risk for becoming very ill, particularly with COVID-19? During November — National Diabetes Awareness Month — it is a call to action for those at risk but there are some steps you can take to protect yourself.
ftnnews.com

New Tourist Complex: Silk Road Samarkand

Silk Road Samarkand, a multifunctional tourist complex designed to become a modern attraction not only of the city of Samarkand, but also of the entire Central Asia, will be opened for visitors next year. The new complex, which is planned to open in the first half of 2022, will house...
ftnnews.com

Rovaniemi Filled with Christmas Beauty

Rovaniemi, the Official Hometown of Santa Claus, gets ready for Christmas. The city center was filled with Christmas beauty as the local companies donated 200 Christmas trees along the promenade. This was the 6th time the local entrepreneurs volunteered to decorate the promenade to bring smiles not only to the...
businessnewsdaily.com

Top Tips for Patient Scheduling

Patient scheduling maximizes the productivity and utilization rates of the clinicians, doctors and staff. The best EMR and practice management software has the ability to collect important patient data well before a patient even comes into the office. Leveraging automation, new technologies and the tips we provide, healthcare professionals, clinicians...
ftnnews.com

easyJet to Fly Milan to Rovaniemi for Winter 2021-2022

EasyJet has announced direct flights from Malpensa airport in Milan Italy to Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland for December 2021 and January 2022. Starting from Dec. 19, 2021, the carrier will launch two weekly flights (Wednesday, Sunday). The winter route will offer flights till the 9th of January 2022. Previously easyJet launched a route from London Gatwick to Rovaniemi in 2018.
