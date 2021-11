Premier League odds for the eighth matchweek of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made. Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild nd the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO