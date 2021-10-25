Gas Prices Continue to Rise

The Minnesota firearm Deer Hunting opener is November 6th and ammunition is still in short supply due to COVID-19 related supply chain issues. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says with demand high and supply low he's noticing prices increase a bit. Schmitt says deer hunters shouldn't expect to walk into your local sporting goods store and find all the ammunition you are looking for. He says hopefully you have some left over from last year or bought what you needed months ago. Schmitt says this ammunition shortage has been going on for quite some time.

