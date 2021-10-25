Gas Prices Continue to Rise
UNDATED -- Gas prices keep going up. Gas Buddy says gas prices in Minnesota have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past...1390granitecitysports.com
UNDATED -- Gas prices keep going up. Gas Buddy says gas prices in Minnesota have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past...1390granitecitysports.com
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0