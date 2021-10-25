Cardin Introduced at North Arkansas College (Movers & Shakers)

Scott Caldwell has been hired as vice president of northwest Arkansas for MHP/Team SI of Little Rock. He previously worked at companies including Acorn Influence, CJRW, Arc Worldwide and The Mars Agency. He owns his own consulting business, Iridium Marketing Advisors. Caity Hatchett, Christa Lavender, Susie Nicholson and L. Lamor...
Dr. Samuel Baxter, an orthopedic surgeon, has joined the medical staff at Arkansas Surgical Hospital of North Little Rock. Baxter focuses on hip and knee surgery, performing procedures such as arthroplasty, arthroscopy and revision total joint replacements. He received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences...
The IDEALS Institute at the University of Arkansas has received a nearly $2.2 million grant from the Walmart Foundation and Walton Family Foundation to provide 100 regional nonprofits with resources to become more diverse, equitable and inclusive. IDEALS is an acronym for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Access, Leadership Development and Strategic...
Melinda A. Wilkins of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville has earned the American Health Information Management Association’s highest honor, the Distinguished Member Award, in recognition of more than 30 years of service to the profession as an educator, consultant and advocate. Wilkins is professor of health informatics and director of...
A University of Arkansas professor has received a four-year, $1.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop non-invasive, real-time “optical biopsies” of chronic skin wounds. The goal of biomedical engineering professor Kyle Quinn and his team is to provide digital histopathology images — the microscopic examination of...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball has announced it will open its 2022 season by competing in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge hosted by Triple Crown Sports from Thursday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 13. The Razorbacks are joined by Washington, Long Beach State, Memphis, Lamar and Rutgers as members of...
FAYETTEVILLE — There will be a radio broadcast, but no TV or online streaming option for Arkansas’ exhibition basketball game against North Texas on Saturday. The game, which tips off at 4 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, will be aired on at least a pair of radio stations — 103.7 KABZ-FM in Little Rock and 95.3 KERX-FM in Fort Smith. Other Razorback Sports Network radio affiliates might also opt to carry the game, but none had as of Wednesday.
Heartland Forward of Bentonville released a report Tuesday that ranks states according to their entrepreneurial ecosystems. Arkansas was ranked 46th according to the organization’s State Entrepreneurial Index. It was similar news for most of the states in the heartland — the 20 states between the coasts — as 16 of them ranked in the bottom 20.
The Arkansas Hospitality Association has announced that Katie Beck, a former communications director and spokesperson for Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will be its next CEO. She succeeds Montine McNulty, who is retiring effective Dec. 31 after leading the industry group for 25 years. McNulty, 75, announced her intention to retire at a board meeting in July. She said in an interview this week with Arkansas Business that she has stuck around to help with the transition.
The Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame has added two inductees to its sixth class of honorees. They will join eight other previously announced inductees in being honored at a special ceremony on April 20 at the Statehouse Convention Center-Wally Allen Ballroom in Little Rock. The two new inductees are:. Sissy...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Education is working to address a teacher shortage with a new residency program. The Teacher Residency Pathway will allow students to start earning credits as early as high school with career-focused education that allows students to receive an Certified Teaching Assistant credit. CTAs will be eligible to […]
Peyton Hildebrand has joined the Rogers office of Mitchell Williams Selig Gates & Woodyard, and Savannah Johnston and Austin Reed have joined the law firm’s Little Rock office. Hildebrand, a member of the litigation team, is a graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville and a...
Johnny Galloway recently joined Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners in Rogers as a brokerage analyst. Galloway has worked in commercial real estate assets for two years. He was previously part of a consulting group at Ernst & Young that specialized in commercial mortgage-backed securities transactions. Jennifer Lester will join...
The Columbia College Board of Trustees has named Dr. David Russell the college’s 18th president. David has served as interim president since January 2021, and the promotion to president is effective October 1, 2021. David brings 30 years of service in higher education, including time as the chief of staff for nine presidents at the four-campus University of Missouri System and six years as the commissioner of higher education for the State of Missouri. Prior to entering higher education, David completed a 22-year army career in infantry, personnel management, and public affairs assignments around the globe, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel. His personal military decorations include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and the Legion of Merit.
Saline Health System in Benton has hired Dr. Lane Aughenbaugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist, Dr. Jamie Irwin, a pediatrician, and Dr. Kristina Skinner, a cardiologist. Dr. Scott Bird, a podiatric surgeon, has joined Baptist Health Foot & Ankle Clinic-Fort Smith. Bird earned his degree at Midwestern University of Health Sciences in Glendale, Arizona, in 2018.
C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville said it was promoting John Teeter to president of the company to replace company founder and majority owner Cody Crawford. Teeter joined C.R. Crawford in 2017 as vice president of project management and will assume the role of president effective Monday. Cody Crawford will remain actively involved in the company.
Chris Phillips has been promoted to senior vice president of finance and administration and chief financial officer at the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau. He joined the LRCVB in 2017, as its controller. Phillips stepped into the interim CFO role in July 2021. Previously, he spent a decade in...
Ark Angel Alliance has added John Nabholz and Philip Tappan to its board of directors. Nabholz is a longtime member and past chair of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Arkansas Science and Technology Authority Board and is currently chair of its Commercialization Committee. He is managing partner for the Health Tech Arkansas accelerator. Nabholz has been an active member of numerous investment funds, including Cadron Creek Capital and Cadron Capital Partners.
