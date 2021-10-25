Cardin Introduced at North Arkansas College (Movers & Shakers)

The Columbia College Board of Trustees has named Dr. David Russell the college’s 18th president. David has served as interim president since January 2021, and the promotion to president is effective October 1, 2021. David brings 30 years of service in higher education, including time as the chief of staff for nine presidents at the four-campus University of Missouri System and six years as the commissioner of higher education for the State of Missouri. Prior to entering higher education, David completed a 22-year army career in infantry, personnel management, and public affairs assignments around the globe, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel. His personal military decorations include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and the Legion of Merit.

6 DAYS AGO