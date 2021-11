Right at the time social media became popular, teen mental health began to falter. Between 2010 and 2019, rates of depression and loneliness doubled globally, suicide rates soared for teens in the U.S., and emergency room admissions for self-harm tripled among 10- to 14-year-old girls in the U.S. Social scientists like myself have been warning for years that the ubiquity of social media might be at the root of the growing mental health crisis for teens.

