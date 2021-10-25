CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Drake Hosts Star-Studded 'Narcos'-Themed 35th Birthday Party

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake celebrated his 35th birthday in style on Saturday night in Los Angeles with a Narcos-themed bash attended by some of his A-list friends. Rocking custom cowboy boots, a white cowboy hat, tan fringed...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Essence

Doja Cat Hosts An Underwater-Themed Birthday Party — Her Costume Just Broke The Internet

The birthday girl reportedly gained over 200K new Instagram followers in 18 hours. Doja Cat reportedly gained over 200K new Instagram followers on birthday in less than 18 hours. Now that’s certainly something to celebrate! Speaking of celebrations, the “Need to Know” singer threw a star-studded affair for her 26th birthday on Thursday (Oct. 21). Amongst the celebrity attendees included Normani, Young Baby Tate, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor, and model Winnie Harlow.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Cuddles Up To Drake For The ‘Lover Boy’s 35th Birthday: Photos

The two rappers posed for photos, and Nicki Minaj wished Drizzy a very happy birthday in the pictures posted to her Instagram Story. A belated happy birthday to Drake, who turned 35 on Sunday October 24. To celebrate the Certified Lover Boy rapper’s special day, his friend Nicki Minaj, 38, took to her Instagram Stories to share a few photos of herself cozying up to the rapper. She paid tribute to her pal in two photos, where they both seemed incredibly close, as the “Super Bass” star wished Drake a very happy birthday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Montana State
wmleader.com

See Drake Dressed as a Cowboy for Star-Studded Birthday Costume Party

Drake is looking like he started at the ranch, and now he’s here. The “Started From the Bottom” rapper, who turned 35 on Sunday, Oct. 24, celebrated his birthday the day prior with a pre-Halloween costume bash at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. Drake dressed as a cowboy for the big event, with his getup including a denim shirt, tan leather jacket with fringe and white cowboy hat.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane Calls For The Freedom Of Former & Current 1017 Artists

It's crazy to think of all the artists Gucci Mane's introduced over the years. Since launching So Icey Entertainment, and subsequently 1017, Gucci Mane offered a big break to some of the biggest stars of today. Migos, Young Thug, and Nicki Minaj all came up under Gucci Mane's wing. And while those three names, specifically, transformed into cultural behemoths, there are other artists that he signed that ended up behind bars as their careers began to blossom.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Drake Celebrates 35th Birthday With 'Narcos'-Themed Party

Drake rounded up his closest friends over the weekend to ring in his 35th birthday celebrations. In a Narcos-themed birthday party titled “Chico Amante,” which translates to “lover boy,” evidently a nod at Drake’s success with Certified Lover Boy, stars came decked out in their best renditions of the Netflix series, where table were covered in money and bricks of fake cocaine. Guests also received special “Chico Amante” merch.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Drizzy
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Draya Michele
Person
Drake
Complex

Young Thug Gifts Drake Diamond OVO Chain Featuring Photo of Adonis for 35th Birthday

Drake celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, and his close friend and collaborator Young Thug gifted him a very impressive piece of jewelry to mark the occasion. As showcased by celebrity jewelerer Elliot Eliantte on Instagram, Thug commissioned a custom double-sided OVO charm for Drizzy’s birthday. On one side, the flashy piece features an owl, the emblem for Drake’s OVO Sound label. The other side, meanwhile, features a picture of Drake and his son, Adonis Graham.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Drake Sends Birthday Wishes to Lil Durk on Instagram

Drake and Lil Durk have connected to make magic twice. Once on the Certified Lover Boy promotional single “Laugh Now Cry Later,” and again on the album’s “In the Bible.” With Smurk turning 29 years old, Drizzy hit Instagram with a special message. “Love u boy we really built some...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Drake Dresses Up As A Cowboy For 35th Birthday Bash With Larsa Pippen, Offset & More – Photos

Drake held an amazing Halloween-themed birthday party at Goya Studios on Saturday night and it had some of Hollywood’s finest celebs dressed in their best costumes. Drake always knows how to throw a great party and that’s exactly what he did to celebrate his 35th birthday! The rapper, whose big day is on Oct. 24, held a star-studded Halloween-themed bash at Goya Studios on the night of Oct. 23 and attendees like Larsa Pippen, Chris Brown, Offset, and more showed up in some epic costumes. Drake, himself, dressed up like a cowboy for the eventful night with a tan jacket full of fringe over a denim top and a white cowboy hat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Celebrated His 35th Birthday With A “Cocaine Cowboys” Themed Party

Today may be Drake’s 35th birthday, but last night was when the rapper got to celebrate with some of his closest friends, including his “No Stylist” collaborator, French Montana. The Canadian star hasn’t shown too many behind-the-scenes photos from the big event yet, but we do know that the theme originated from the Netflix original series, Cocaine Cowboys.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Narcos#Happy Birthday#Cowboy Boots#Bolo#Goya Studios#An Instagram Story#French
Essence

Drake's 35th Birthday Gift Was a Full-Circle Manifestation Moment

The rapper was gifted with a luxury vehicle that reminded him exactly what he wished for when he was starting from the bottom. Drake just got a huge gift to remind him exactly how far he’s come since his Comeback Season. The Billboard-decorated Artist of the Decade celebrated his 35th...
MUSIC
Bossip

Inside Drake's "Chico Amante" Costume Party

Drake celebrated his 35th birthday the only way he knows how: by going all out with a star-studded costume party. He celebrated his big day in style on Saturday night, throwing a “Chico Amante” (Lover Boy in Spanish) themed birthday bash in Los Angeles, which was attended by some of his A-list friends.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Demi Lovato Embraced Goth Glamour in Fierce Heels for a Star-Studded Halloween Party

Demi Lovato was a vision in black for the 2021 Booby Tape Halloween party held in Los Angeles. The event was attended by a bevy of celebrities, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and more. Lovato wore shiny, black mini-coat that cinched at the waist, with sheer black leggings and a fabulous pair of black platform heels. Lovato tied the look together with Halloween-appropriate black lipstick, smokey eye makeup and black stiletto nails. In the photo, Lovato is seen standing next to Vas J Morgan, an English television personality, magazine editor and activist who was dressed up as a character from the hit Netflix series “Squid Game.” Morgan was not the only one to wear this iconic green-and-white tracksuit, easily one of the most recognizable outfits from the suspenseful series. Rebel Wilson also wore this eye-catching outfit as well at the event. The bash had one of the most trending topics right now as the theme, “Squid Game”. A larger-than-life version of Red Light, Green Light was played at the event and included celebs like Paris Hilton as one of the participants. See more celebrities in Halloween costumes over the years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOT 97

Drake Sends Lil Durk A Heartfelt Message On His Birthday: ‘Family Forever’

Drake sends Lil Durk a heartfelt message on his birthday. For his birthday the Chicago artist’s Neighborhood Heroes foundation announced that they’ve partnered with A&S Beverages for Durk’s Birthday Giveback which aims to help people living with a disability offset the costs of “support services and/or therapeutic tools that a medical provider does not cover.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy