Boris Johnson on COP26 climate change Glasgow conference

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PM has said he is “very worried” about the upcoming COP26 climate conference, telling...

www.bbc.com

Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Glasgow idiocy: Climate change isn’t remotely the world’s No. 1 problem

The hype over the Glasgow climate summit is the usual over-the-top nonsense, exemplified by John Kerry, President Biden’s special climate envoy, calling it the “last best hope for the world to get its act together.” In reality, it’s a rally for idiocy. Climate change is real but not remotely the...
ENVIRONMENT
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Nobody is calling for Covid ‘plan B’, claims Boris Johnson despite medical leaders’ pleas

Boris Johnson has claimed no one wants his Covid “plan B“ to be implemented now – despite a chorus of pleas from medical leaders for immediate restrictions.“Absolutely everybody” agrees there is no need to move to tougher curbs despite high infection rates, except “possibly the Labour Party”, the prime minister insisted.The claim came as Mr Johnson urged people not to be “overconfident about their level of immunity” by spurning the opportunity of a pre-winter booster jab.Asked if he could guarantee a good Christmas, the prime minister – speaking at the G20 summit in Rome – said: “I see no evidence...
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow: Boris Johnson admits G20 net zero plan is ‘too vague’ and warns progress is ‘not enough’

The long-awaited climate summit Cop26 is opening today, with delegates continuing to arrive in Glasgow.World leaders, advisers and scientists will come together in the Scottish city tomorrow to commit to reducing carbon emissions in hopes of avoiding a climate catastrophe.G20 leaders have been accused of failing to beef up climate commitments after a statement issued was by the group pledging to only “enhance when necessary” plans to cut carbon emissions by 2030 – the cut-off point for averting disaster, scientists say.It sets no date for phasing out the fossil fuel. There is also no deadline for ending fossil fuel subsidies, which have soared since the easing of the Covid pandemic.Speaking at the end of the G20 meeting in Rome, Boris Johnson admitted that the commitment was “too vague” and said the existing pledges were “not enough”. Read More Cop26: Greta Thunberg mobbed by supporters as she arrives in GlasgowCop26: Activists heckle ‘hypocrite’ Alok Sharma at youth event over Cambo oilfieldCop26: UK has failed poorest nations on climate, chief government adviser warns
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK-France fish spat deepens despite Macron-Johnson meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met privately on Sunday to try to resolve an escalating dispute over fishing in the English Channel — but afterward the two countries appeared farther apart than ever and gave starkly differing versions of the meeting's outcome.The post-Brexit spat over the granting of licenses to fish in Britain's coastal waters threatens to escalate within days into a damaging French blockade of British boats.After the 30-minute meeting between Macron and Johnson on the fringes of a Group of 20 summit in Rome a French top official said both leaders...
U.K.
The Independent

UN climate summit to formally kick off in Glasgow

The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow formally opens Sunday, a day before leaders from around the world gather in Scotland’s biggest city to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.The meeting will see negotiators from almost 200 countries try to tackle issues left hanging since the 2015 Paris climate accord was forged, and find ways to ratchet up their efforts to keep global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century compared with pre-industrial times.Scientists say the chances of meeting that goal, agreed in the French capital six years...
ENVIRONMENT
#Glasgow
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson accused of trying to ‘move goalposts’ to claim triumph in crunch global warming talks

Boris Johnson is trying to “move the goalposts” on climate change in order to be able to present an underwhelming outcome at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow as a triumph, Ed Miliband has warned.Speaking to The Independent on the eve of the crucial United Nations conference, Labour’s Cop26 spokesperson said the prime minister had failed to hold fellow leaders’ feet to the fire to secure the swift action needed if the world is to have any hope of limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. As summit host, Mr Johnson must not be allowed to offer polluting countries...
WORLD
News 8 WROC

UK’s Johnson says Queen Elizabeth ‘on very good form’

ROME, ITALY (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that Queen Elizabeth II was “on very good form” during their weekly conversation earlier this week. His comment comes a day after Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old monarch has been told to rest by doctors for another two weeks. “I spoke to Her Majesty […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cop26: Antarctic glacier named after Glasgow as climate summit opens

Glasgow is to be honoured for its role in hosting the Cop26 global climate summit with an Antarctic glacier named after the Scottish city. More than 100 world leaders and thousands of delegates to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties are descending on Glasgow, from this weekend until 12 November.At the request of University of Leeds scientists, a body of dense ice in the Getz basin in the west of the White Continent is to be named the Glasgow Glacier.It is one of nine areas to be named after locations of major climate treaties, conferences and reports.“By...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Britain tells France: you have 48 hours before we sue you over Brexit fishing threats

The Foreign Secretary has given the French government a 48-hour deadline to withdraw threats against Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences.The Anglo-French relationship was heading for Brexit meltdown on the first day of the UN COP26 climate summit – which the UK is hosting and supposed to be focusing on.But Liz Truss took to the airwaves first thing on Monday to blast "completely unreasonable threats" to the fishing industry and threatened to sue France under the terms of the Brexit deal."They need to withdraw those threats, or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson is banking on the free market to solve the climate crisis – but it simply isn’t working

At Joe Biden’s virtual Leaders Summit on Climate in April, Boris Johnson outlined his programme for fighting the existential crisis facing the planet. “This isn’t about some expensive, politically correct, green act of bunny hugging, or however you want to put it,” he said. “‘Cake! Have! Eat!’ is my message to you.”It may have left his audience looking a tad perplexed, but behind the Johnson buffoonery those three words encapsulated his entire approach to the climate crisis. And just last month, addressing the UN in New York, he amplified that message by dismissing the views of an equally towering figure...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cop26: Is Greta Thunberg attending the Glasgow summit and will she be protesting?

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who sensationally became the face of the global climate movement through her series of Fridays for Future school strikes, arrived in Glasgow on Saturday evening ahead of Cop26 - but says she has not “officially” been invited to the summit.Prior to her arrival at Glasgow Central after taking the train from London Euston, Ms Thunberg, 18, had recorded an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr in which she said how welcome she was at the gathering of world leaders remained “very unclear”.“I think that many people might be scared that if they invite too...
PROTESTS
BBC

COP26: Scotland's young climate change activists in pictures

Thousands of activists and campaigners have converged on Glasgow this week as the COP26 climate change summit takes place. Over the past year, Glasgow photographer Andrew Crawley has taken portraits of 26 Scottish environmental activists and has been posting the images, along with some of their views, on his Instagram account @acawleyphoto.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Queen urges world leaders at COP26 to 'rise above politics'

Queen Elizabeth II urged world leaders attending the U.N. climate summit to “rise above the politics of the moment," saying in a video message Monday that she hoped they could work together for the sake of future generations. The 95-year-old monarch had been expected to attend the Glasgow meeting, but she had to cancel the trip after doctors said she should rest and not travel. The queen recently underwent medical checks and spent the night at a London hospital -- her first hospital stay in years.In the video message, recorded last week at Windsor Castle and played Monday during...
WORLD
BBC

COP26: Minister in wheelchair unable to attend summit

An Israeli minister has said she could not attend the COP26 summit on Monday because it was not wheelchair accessible. Karine Elharrar tweeted that it was "sad" the UN "does not provide accessibility to its events". An official in Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's delegation said they had formally complained...
WORLD

