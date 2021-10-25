CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issue No. 34: American spirits and Halloween

Herald & Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Halloween week, so Feast and Field is calling upon the spirits to help us celebrate. We’re looking at the top trends in the spirit industry — from portable and easy to drink, to no- and low-ABV varieties. If you need a crash course...

herald-review.com

Get into the spooky spirit with these Central Indiana Halloween events

INDIANAPOLIS—Halloween is less than two weeks away, and this time of year, the excitement of kids is always brewing. The pandemic brought most Halloween festivities to a halt last year, but this year, there are many fun frights for kids of all ages. Starting this weekend, there are events all...
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Issue No. 35: Thanksgiving turkey with pasture-raised birds

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, Feast and Field visits Georgia’s White Oak Pastures, a six-generation, zero-waste family farm known for its pasture-raised birds, among other regenerative farming efforts. Whether it’s your first or 15th hosting job, we have a whole slew of tips and tricks to help plan and execute...
AGRICULTURE
Herald & Review

The perfect roast turkey, plus 3 recipes for your leftovers

Rumor has it, Benjamin Franklin was a big fan of the bird. It’s raised, sold and eaten on every continent. It’s become an everyday staple, and takes center stage on Thanksgiving and Christmas tables. We’re talking turkey, of course, one of America’s favorite proteins. Our love of turkey runs so deep, in fact, that Americans consumed 5.26 billion pounds of the poultry in 2020 — that’s 16 pounds per person!
RECIPES
CBS New York

Preparations Underway For Return Of NYC Village Halloween Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Barricades are set up for Sunday night’s Village Halloween Parade. The event is making a comeback after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The famous parade typically attracts thousands of costumed participants and spectators. This year’s theme is “Let’s Play.” The parade steps off at 7 p.m. and heads up Sixth Avenue from Spring Street to 16th Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Storm Could Destroy New York City

Experts are concerned a major storm could flood New York City and destroy critical infrastructure throughout the region. "This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in New York City. "What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
