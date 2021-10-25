NextPlay Technologies, Inc. Announces Plans to Launch a New Class of Tokenized Medical Real Estate in Conjunction with NextPlay’s Extension into Medical Tourism
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. , a digital business ecosystem for consumers, digital advertisers, video gamers and travelers, announced today the plans to form the MedTrek Fund, which is expected to be a blockchain securitized closed-end fund. The fund once formed, is anticipated to seek to list on multiple regulated exchanges, subject to...martechseries.com
