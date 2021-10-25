CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. Announces Plans to Launch a New Class of Tokenized Medical Real Estate in Conjunction with NextPlay’s Extension into Medical Tourism

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNextPlay Technologies, Inc. , a digital business ecosystem for consumers, digital advertisers, video gamers and travelers, announced today the plans to form the MedTrek Fund, which is expected to be a blockchain securitized closed-end fund. The fund once formed, is anticipated to seek to list on multiple regulated exchanges, subject to...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

TAKUMI announces launch of the Influencer Marketing Trade Body to enhance and safeguard the future of the industry

Influencer marketing agency, TAKUMI, announces the launch of the Influencer Marketing Trade Body (IMTB), a not-for-profit professional membership organisation dedicated to building a robust and sustainable future for the influencer marketing industry. Led by Influencer Marketing professional Scott Guthrie, TAKUMI is one of the six founding member organisations alongside leading...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DOOH Partnership Brings Targeted Ads to Major Markets

Vengo Media Network, a place-based marketing tech platform offering digital DOOH services, is partnering with TransitScreen, a provider of real-time transit information via large format digital screens, according to a company press release. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Christina Richards, CMO at Virtana. TransitScreen’s network engages on-the-go residents and...
REAL ESTATE
martechseries.com

Camera IQ Hires AC Mahendran as Chief Technology Officer and David A. Stewart as Vice President of Sales to Support Rapid Growth for Its AR Design Platform

New hires bring extensive experience in augmented reality and digital marketing to support the company’s rapid growth. Camera IQ, the no-code design platform for AR, announced today that AC Mahendran has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer and David A. Stewart has come on board as Vice President of Sales. The two executives bring a wealth of experience in augmented reality, Mobile, AI/ML, and digital marketing that will be invaluable for the company’s next stage of growth as it continues to lead the AR marketing movement.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Starname Technologies Announces A Major Innovation In The Blockchain And NFT Space The Creator’s Token

IOV Sas, a European based Blockchain company has announced a major innovation for the global Blockchain and Intellectual Property industries. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What Gives Bitcoin Value?. Called the Creator’s Token, it is projected to significantly alter the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) landscape, by irrefutably...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Tourism#Real Estate#Medical Service#The Medtrek Fund#Company#The Globe And Mail#Top Growing Companies#Grandview Research
martechseries.com

MarTech Blockchain Company Ojamu Announces Polygon Mainnet Launch

Tech Blockchain company Ojamu has announced their Polygon Mainnet Launch with the support of Polygon, a leading decentralized framework for interconnecting Ethereum-compatible Blockchain networks. The Ai-driven Ojamu platform has already partnered with Polygon in the development of its testnet, as Polygon strives to empower individuals and communities to exchange value without gatekeepers and intermediaries on the global scale.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Huobi Global Launches Primelist Event to Offer Investors Access to New NFT Blockchain Project

Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges, announced today the launch of its Primelist event, offering both institutional and individual investors a unique opportunity to access new blockchain projects. This particular Primelist event will offer access to Immutable X (IMX) tokens, a solution for NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

AudienceFirst Media Launches Two Multi-Source Databases to Provide Premium Data Solutions for Marketers

Company debuts the AFM Consumer and AFM Political database to help marketers find their perfect match. AudienceFirst Media, a Moore company, announces the launch of two major databases – AFM Consumer Database and AFM Political Database. The multi-sourced databases are packed with hundreds of data attributes that allow marketers to apply hyper-specific segments to achieve all of their audience goals.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Kiswe to Lead Video 2.0 Revolution with Investment from Sony Innovation Fund by IGV

Funds will fuel company’s mission to help content creators and rights holders deliver transformative interactive video experiences across all markets. Kiswe, the interactive video company, today announced Sony Innovation Fund by IGV has invested in the company as it scales to meet global demand for its cloud-based interactive video solutions for content creators and rights holders. Sony Innovation Fund by IGV joins notable investors such as Revolution’s Rise of the Rest, Hybe Corporation, owner and manager of the popular K-Pop boy band BTS, Ted Leonsis, founder and CEO of Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE), and New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA). This latest investment increases Kiswe’s total raised funds to $46 million since its inception in 2013. The funds will further expand the deployment of Kiswe’s Cloud Video Engine into content rights holders around the world who aim to deliver interactive video experiences for their consumers and build their own audience data for marketing and learning.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

NICE Launches Enlighten AI for Vulnerable Customers, Supporting the Delivery of Fair Treatment to Consumers and Driving Compliance with the FCA

NICE today announced the launch of Enlighten AI for Vulnerable Customers to support UK businesses in providing fair treatment to vulnerable consumers and driving compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulation. By analyzing every voice or digital interaction in real-time, contact centers can identify and respond to consumers susceptible to detriment. The solution facilitates companies in embedding fair treatment of customers into their business processes by giving front-line staff the visibility and guidance needed to effectively respond to a range of characteristics of vulnerability.
HEALTH
martechseries.com

Launchpad Offers Localization Mentoring for Korean Content Startups Aiming at Overseas Expansion

Six international accelerators from United States, Japan, Singapore, France, the Middle East, and Finland have been participating in Launchpad, a global accelerating program operated by the Korea Creative Content Agency, since June. Launchpad was first started in 2017 as a project to support Korean content startups’ overseas expansion step by step. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it has switched to an online program since last year and has focused on 1:1 consulting and business matching through its own platform. This year, in particular, the startups that were evaluated and selected directly by local accelerators will get funds and close mentoring for localization.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

The Medical Tourism Market To Leverage The Digital Disruption Wave

The Medical Tourism Market is expected to make technological advancement-based strides in the forecast period. The businesses are converting their physical aspects into technology-based ones, that too, digital technology-based! IoT platforms are there to help in the creation of the digital twin of almost every physical object, thereby easing the lifecycle of the product. Extending the point, IoT data is being extensively used for supporting sales as well as service departments. This is indeed a kick-start! The future is there to witness digital adventures.
HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Nextplay Technologies Inc (NXTP Stock) priming to move higher

There is no shortage of Meme stocks these days to trade. Zac Morris is a trader who has a large following on Twitter. Lately, his stock picks have had the “wall street bets” effect where retail floods in to create large surges in price. I decided to take a look at his latest pick, Next play Technologies. First, let's take a look at what they do as a company:
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nemaura Medical Inc. Announce Beta Launch of Proprietary 'MiBoKo' Metabolic Health Program

Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company focused on developing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company recently announced the beta launch of MiBoKo, a combined application and non-invasive glucose sensor designed to help users track their metabolic scores. US diabetes-related healthcare expenditures totaled $760 billion in 2019 alone, equating to...
HEALTH
martechseries.com

IntelePeer Launches Reputation Management Solution To Help Businesses Protect Outbound Calls From Being Mislabeled As Fraud Or Spam

All-in-one monitoring, registration and remediation solution provides actionable Insights along with ongoing visibility, control and management to mitigate blocked calls. IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, has launched its Reputation Management solution, an all-in-one service and system designed to protect and improve the delivery of business communications and improve call completion rates to increase overall customer engagement. For large, small and medium-size businesses, Reputation Management helps prevent calls from being tagged and mislabeled as fraud or spam by top carriers and analytic engines in the mobile calling ecosystem who are fighting illegal robocalls and scammers.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Forsta Partners with Lumoa to Deliver Powerful, AI-Driven Analytics To CX, EX and Market Research Professionals

Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company created earlier this year by the merger of Confirmit, FocusVision and Dapresy, is announcing its partnership with Lumoa, an AI-powered insight platform. The Lumoa platform has been integrated into Forsta’s world-class experience platform to provide advanced AI-driven analytics to customers seeking to quickly identify the trends and insights that matter the most.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Cross Screen Media Announces Partnership with Flashtalking by Mediaocean to Enhance Campaign Planning and Activation

Cross Screen Media, a tech firm specializing in optimized local TV and CTV ad planning and measurement, announced a partnership with Flashtalking by Mediaocean, the leading global independent platform for omnichannel ad management, data-driven creative messaging, and unified insights. The partnership empowers advertisers to accurately reach custom audiences and measure impressions across screens, without dependence on cookies, by incorporating Flashtalking’s privacy-friendly probabilistic device recognition ID, Ftrack, into the Cross Screen Media platform. Additionally, Cross Screen Media will leverage Flashtalking’s Decision Tree technology to improve campaign impact through conditional and sequenced creative activation, allowing for a customized story tailored to each target audience.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Mastercard and Partners Advance the Future of Sustainable Commerce

Mastercard accelerates its decarbonization timeline, committing to reach net zero by 2040;. As world leaders come together for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), Mastercard unveiled an acceleration of its net zero timeline by a decade, from 2050 to 2040. It is also scaling its sustainable solutions to customers across Europe and Latin America, including Banco de Costa Rica, ekko, Gránit Bank, and Sberbank, which have all signed on to adopt the Mastercard Carbon Calculator.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Stilo International Announces Analyzer 1.0: Free Content Reuse Analysis Tool

Stilo is excited to announce a free content reuse analysis tool, Analyzer 1.0, that enables users to pinpoint cost savings for implementing a reuse strategy across an entire document corpus. Analyzer allows users to identify content reuse across multiple source formats (e.g., MS Word, FrameMaker, and HTML) by providing an interactive GUI and detailed graphical reports.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Cense AI Announces the General Availability of Conversational AI Virtual Assistant for eCommerce Business Owners

Cense AI announces the General Availability of Conversational AI Virtual assistant for eCommerce business owners. Cense AI provides SMBs with solutions to drive revenue to enhance buying journey, improve customer service, automate conversations and multiply customer interactions. Cense AI announces the General Availability of Conversational AI Virtual assistant for eCommerce...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy