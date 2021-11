Auddia Inc., developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today released the first Vodacast data showing consumer engagement with the proprietary digital feed that correlates to the podcast audio. Initial results, which were generated across nearly 1,500 downloads of 100 feed-enabled episodes from 19 different podcast shows, reveals that almost 90% of users engaged with the digital feed when the feed is available and 35% of those users engaged with more than half of the total digital content in the feed.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 16 HOURS AGO