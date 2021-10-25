CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

ARM processors to change the data centre in the coming years

By Aaron Hurst
information-age.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARM-based server vendor Bamboo Systems has shared expectations to shake up the server industry. With the coming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow scheduled next week, the goal of an efficient green data centre has become a mandatory trajectory. But with the growing number of data centres, their density,...

www.information-age.com

Comments / 0

Related
theregister.com

Apple arms high-end MacBook Pro notebooks with M1 Pro, M1 Max processors

Apple on Monday announced 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models armed with its Arm-compatible Apple Silicon chips, extending its platform architecture transition, and Intel exodus, for its high-end notebooks. Cupertino's web-streamed presentation, which also featured new music products and services, was highly anticipated by Apple customers because, as expected, it...
COMPUTERS
cnx-software.com

Amlogic A311D2 octa-core Arm processor supports up to 16GB RAM

Amlogic A311D2 octa-core processor is the successor to Amlogic A311D hexa-core SoC with four Cortex-A73 cores, four Cortex-A53 cores, a more powerful Mali-G52 MP8 (8EE) GPU, support for eDP and LVDS video interface, 8Kp24 AV1 video decoding, and support for a whopping 16GB LPDDR4/X memory. But it’s not all! The...
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

Arm teases its GPU that will follow next year's graphics processor tech

Arm has teased an upcoming graphics processor unit, due to be unveiled next year, and said it is tuned heavily for running artificial intelligence code. This unnamed GPU will provide a 4.7x FP32 performance improvement over its Mali-G76 cousin, said Ian Bratt, fellow and senior director of technology at Arm's machine learning group, during a speech at the chip business's DevSummit conference on Wednesday.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Processing#Data Centres#Mobile Applications#Data Model#Dynamic Data#Bamboo Systems#Press Tour#Kubernetes#Ceph#Mongodb#Nxp#Ampere Altra#Tco
Silicon Republic

Dubai conglomerate invests in Irish data centre business

Hussain Sajwani’s Damac Group is eyeing the European data centre market following its investment in Irish company Dataplex. Irish data centre business Dataplex has entered into a partnership and secured investment from Dubai-based conglomerate Damac Group. The Irish Times reports that the investment is $100m. Damac Group is the private...
BUSINESS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Arm teams with Tech Mahindra on private 5G and open RAN test centre

Arm has opened a virtual ‘5G solutions lab’ with India-based system integrator Tech Mahindra. The setup will provide a live test environment for Arm’s customers in chip production, network design, network operation, and enterprise fields to demo 5G network solutions, it said. In particular, it will offer a crucible to mix developments in the private 5G and open radio networking (RAN) spaces.
TECHNOLOGY
HEXUS.net

AMD lines up Accelerated Data Centre Premiere for 8th Nov

AMD has emailed HEXUS to announce that it has lined up a new virtual event. This time, AMD's news event is all about data centre solutions, and is thus dubbed the Accelerated Data Centre Premiere. Due to the ongoing pandemic, AMD has decided to keep this as a virtual event, and in the interest of spreading its news as far and wide as possible anyone can watch live via AMD.com, and the event will be recorded and uploaded to AMD's YouTube channel.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
information-age.com

Spectra Logic introduces new multi-cloud data management solution

Vail from Spectra Logic delivers an universal data management approach protecting users' storage investments. Beyond the recent announcement around ransomware advanced features added to their “classic” product line, Spectra Logic also introduced a new software solution that radically changes how users will use data dispersed on various locations and storage silos.
SOFTWARE
information-age.com

How AI and AR are evolving in the workplace

Nick Offin, head of sales, marketing & operations at Dynabook Northern Europe, discusses the roles that artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) are playing in the workplace today. The full potential of assisted/augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace has been a key business topic for...
SOFTWARE
information-age.com

Kaspersky acquires Brain4Net to boost XDR platform with SASE capabilities

Kaspersky has completed the acquisition of emerging network orchestration provider Brain4Net, with the aim of releasing a new SASE offering. The team at Brain4Net, upon joining Kaspersky, will contribute to building Kaspersky’s network security strategy, as well as a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and evolved extended detection and response (XDR) offering.
BUSINESS
information-age.com

When low-code becomes high maintenance

Matthew Shears, co-founder and commercial director at UP3, discusses how organisations can overcome challenges to realise the benefits of low code. Low-code application development is expanding at an astounding rate. It’s easy to see why, given that it offers organisations the ability to build digital apps with relative ease and speed when compared to traditional methods. Complicated software often requires lots of programming by teams of experts and can take large amounts of time to implement, while low code/no code provides an alternative solution for businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Yet, the notion that low-code is easy, ubiquitous, app development for all, could come back to bite. Custom built applications might be able to help address business challenges and improve overall performance but without a carefully considered approach, these benefits will be short lived or may not be realised at all.
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

Succeeding in data science projects — preparation, process and open source

Denise Gosnell, chief data officer at DataStax, discussed how preparation, process and open source can help to ensure success from data science projects. For businesses, investment in machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and data science is growing. There is huge potential around data science to create new insights and services for internal and external customers. However, this investment can be wasted if data science projects don’t fulfil their promises. How can we make sure that these projects succeed?
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

Why CIOs are turning to knowledge graphs for critical business help

Maya Natarajan, senior director, knowledge graphs at Neo4j, delves into why CIOs are looking to knowledge graph capabilities for critical business help. We asked 100 senior tech executives — CIOs, CTOs, and chief data officers — what they need to bridge data silos, boost AI/ML projects, and open up new revenue streams. A massive 88% said the same thing: knowledge graphs. Given that these executives represent large organisations across verticals using graph technology for a wide array of use cases, something’s clearly going on. So why is the knowledge graph —defined by Stanford University as “a compelling abstraction for organising world’s structured knowledge over the internet, and a way to integrate information extracted from multiple data sources” — becoming such a hot topic?
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

How is India benefiting from the pause in data centre expansion in Singapore

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, October 25 (ANI): In the increasingly digital world we live in, the consumption of data has been growing exponentially in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic which has caused people to work and school from home has augmented this trend resulting in even higher demand for digital services.
MARKETS
globalconstructionreview.com

Data centre market overheating amid skill and material shortages, survey says

Amid apparently inexhaustible demand, skill and material shortages are causing delays and cost hikes in the global data centre construction market, which is perceived as hot or overheating according to research by construction consultant, Turner & Townsend. It surveyed 200 data centre professionals in 44 cities and regions for its...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy