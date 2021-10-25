DRUID announces a 5x Growth Rate

Funds will fuel company’s mission to help content creators and rights holders deliver transformative interactive video experiences across all markets. Kiswe, the interactive video company, today announced Sony Innovation Fund by IGV has invested in the company as it scales to meet global demand for its cloud-based interactive video solutions for content creators and rights holders. Sony Innovation Fund by IGV joins notable investors such as Revolution’s Rise of the Rest, Hybe Corporation, owner and manager of the popular K-Pop boy band BTS, Ted Leonsis, founder and CEO of Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE), and New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA). This latest investment increases Kiswe’s total raised funds to $46 million since its inception in 2013. The funds will further expand the deployment of Kiswe’s Cloud Video Engine into content rights holders around the world who aim to deliver interactive video experiences for their consumers and build their own audience data for marketing and learning.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO