Tullow Oil names former MTN boss Phuthuma Nhleko as chairman-designate

As camels munch on the fringes of Thar desert, an oasis of blue solar panels stretches further than the eye can see at Bhadla Park -- a cornerstone of India's bid to become a clean energy powerhouse. Currently, coal powers 70 percent of the nation's electricity generation, but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged that by 2030, India will produce more energy through solar and other renewables than its entire grid now. "First, India will increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts... Second, by 2030, 50 percent of our energy requirements will come from renewable resources," Modi told the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The arid state of Rajasthan, where Bhadla Park takes up an area almost the size of San Marino, sees 325 sunny days each year, making it perfectly placed for the solar power revolution, officials say.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 HOURS AGO