Tullow Oil names former MTN boss Phuthuma Nhleko as chairman-designate

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Africa-focused Tullow Oil Plc (LON:TLW) on Monday named Phuthuma Nhleko, former boss of South African telecoms company MTN Group, as chairman-designate. Nhleko, a South African national, will replace Dorothy Thompson who is retiring by the end of 2021. Tullow earlier this...

Dorothy Thompson
