Guys, there’s one easy way to get your girl back, watch and learn!

For years I hid under the premise of someone who just had a “big sweet tooth,” but it was more than that. It was a monkey on my back that couldn’t be silenced and demanded an unhealthy amount of my daily attention. I knew what I should be eating, but much of my day I thought about eating treats and I wrestled with trying to eat them “in moderation.” I loved to bake and it was nearly impossible not to nose dive into the dough and all the leftovers, which would kick off a cycle of shame and discouragement.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO