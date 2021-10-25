CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Miami University vaccine mandate begins

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sDrh_0cbmS57w00

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday, October 25 marks the deadline for all Miami University faculty, staff, and in-person students to have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to a release by Miami University, the full dose must be completed by November 22.

Vaccine mandates create conflict with some defiant workers

“All of us would like to return to pre-pandemic conditions where we can all be together, collaborating in our vibrant learning community focused on mission and purpose,” Miami University President Gregory Crawford said. “Vaccination is a necessary tool to move us toward that goal.”

The university did say that exemptions may be granted in the case of medical documentation or sincerely held religious, philosophical, or ethical beliefs.

North Carolina DOT trolls Ohio over license plate mix-up, sets off Twitter debate

The university has also allowed deferrals for pregnancy, nursing, or those who have had COVID-19 within 90 days before October 25.

WDTN

WDTN

