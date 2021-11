Candiace Dillard is receiving backlash for her comments about Mia Thornton’s mother. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard is no stranger to controversy when it comes to her actions on the show. Last year, fans couldn’t stop talking about her violent fallout with Monique Samuels. Now that Monique is off the show, Candiace, unfortunately, has been having issues with newbie Mia Thornton. It all started after Mia had some questions for Miss Dorothy during the “Drive Back” music video shoot. She asked if Chris Bassett is getting paid to manage Candiace’s music career.

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO