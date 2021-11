Democrats have reportedly decided to drop paid family and medical leave from President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better spending package following significant opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin. According to multiple media outlets, the West Virginia lawmaker has so far rebuffed all efforts to compromise on the issue, including slashing the proposed length of guaranteed paid leave from 12 weeks to just four. Should the president’s spending package pass without paid leave, the United States will remain the only industrialized nation in the world to not have paid family leave.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO