More than 90% of Waubonsee Community College's Faculty Council gave a vote of no confidence in the college president, asserting she isn't following state and federal COVID-19 mandates. While explaining the faculty council's concerns during the college's board of trustees meeting on Wednesday, board Chairman Rebecca Oliver cut off Jeanne M. McDonald's microphone. McDonald, president of the faculty council, asked the board to uphold its policies and abide by all federal and state COVID-19 guidelines and mandates. McDonald reported that just over 93% of the council's members voted that they have no confidence in college President Christine Sobek's leadership. Polls opened for Faculty Council members at 10 a.m. Monday and closed at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced in August that all Pre-K-12 teachers and staff, as well as higher education personnel and students, are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. The governor also reinstated an indoor mask mandate.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO