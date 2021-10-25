CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for October 25

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
Rain on the radar: NBC2 is tracking widespread rain on your Monday morning, plus a suspect was arrested in connection to a standoff at a Fort Myers McDonald’s, and a person hit by a train in Lee County is expected to be okay.

These stories & more — Lisa Spooner, Alan Campbell, and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

