Candy Corn Jello Shots Recipe

Harrison Raskin, Opinion Editor: Candy corn’s unique features make it perfect for Halloween. A seasonal candy, it draws the mind to the fall harvest and a staple crop of North American diets. The blend of tastes within its tricolour is remarkably complex, including fondant, marshmallow, honey and even corn (in syrup form). Most importantly though, candy corn is an opportunity for reflection about food in general. Simultaneously imitating and embodying the concepts of both corn and candy, this treat perfectly captures the playful, dramatic spirit of dressing up on Halloween, interrogating our relationships to ourselves and others. 9/10.
